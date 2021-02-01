Port of Subs Ranked a Top Franchise in



Port of Subsi n Reno, NV, was ranked number 235 in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and comprehensive franchise ranking and an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. Port of Subs® ranking reflects its outstanding performance in areas including growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“Port of Subs® is a family-owned brand and our franchisees are part of the Port of Subs® family. Our franchised locations are neighborhood sandwich shops that serve their local communities. We’re honored to be included in this year’s Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list; it’s truly a reflection of the commitment to excellence embraced by our entire organization,” said Shawna Mefford, Chief Operations Officer at Port of Subs®.

Port of Subs® has been serving sliced fresh sandwiches for nearly 50 years. The company was born in Sparks, Nevada in 1972, and John Larsen bought the business in 1975. After opening nine additional Port of Subs® locations, the company began franchising in 1985, and there are currently 136 corporate and franchise locations throughout the western United States.

Port of Subs® franchise units are available in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Port of Subs® offers its franchisees the opportunity to own their own businesses with modest franchise fees, affordable initial investments, and third-party finance sources to assist with operational start-up costs. The company also offers ongoing operational support and national advertising and marketing support. “From a corporate perspective, it is our responsibility to provide every one of our franchisees with the tools necessary to succeed – their success is our success. Port of Subs® continually invests in training, operations, and marketing to ensure the company’s – and our franchise partners’ – continued growth” said Mefford.

Parties interested in becoming Port of Subs® franchisees are encouraged to visit portofsubs.com/franchising for more information, contact Healey Mendicino, EVP at Port of Subs, Inc. at 775-747-0555 for more information.

About Port of Subs®

Customers have been enjoying the great taste of Port of Subs® sandwiches since 1972. Over the years, the Port of Subs brand has become synonymous with quality sandwich making and superior customer service. Currently, Port of Subs® has more than 135 units open in seven Western states. The company’s priority is, and always has been, to serve quality products through superior service by qualified people in a clean, appealing atmosphere. Port of Subs® customers can enjoy their favorite sliced-fresh sandwiches, salads, and wraps through delivery, take-out, and curbside delivery. For more information, please visit www.portofsubs.com.

