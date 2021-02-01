The glory of History Takes Rap Beyond Party Music

Teen MC/ Rapper looks at the present and historic unfortunate voting choices for Black and Brown people with "Glory of History" single and video.



The January 21st premiere of the Music Video and Single “GLORY of HISTORY” by The ZYG 808, featuring verses by JJNice and Chris Koch, has gained a lot of attention on streaming platforms, as well as pulling a stream of new fans and other curious parties to the young producer and rapper’s website and Bandcamp page. Opening with a little-known racist quote from Harry S Truman, the song is a hard look at the political landscape where Black and Brown people have always had to choose between the lesser of two evils as opposed to the candidate that represents their interests. All told to the solid club banger beat that The ZYG 808 is known for.

Single: GLORY of HISTORY

Artist: The ZYG 808, ft. JJNice & Chris Koch

Genre: Hip-hop

Label: Soul Poets Records/ Polyphonic Studios

http://thezyg808.bandcamp.com

The ZYG 808 is a producer and MC/rapper. There is a distinction, as while all hip-hop MCs are rappers, not all rappers are MCs. One subtle difference is that rappers perform songs, MCs engage their audience and interact, just as the term ‘Master of Ceremonies’ suggests. Aside from that, a common fact about rappers and MCs: the content of their lyrics are based on things they think about, live, see, hear, or imagine. The mind of the rapper is the true launch pad of a song’s content. Rap can be poems, and deep lyrics to get the crowd thinking or chants and grunts to get the crowd hyped at the party. Rappers can talk about parties, sex, violence, drugs, progress, or nonsense… whatever’s on the rapper’s mind. What if the rapper thinks about social and political issues? There we have a brand of hip-hop and youthful expression that is true to the spirit of the form!

Watch “GLORY of HISTORY” Here:

http://bit.ly/3ouOIDj

Citing a a series of hip-hop artists and acts from his region, like Busted Fro, Krook Roc, Da Rock, and Tem Blessed, The ZYG 808 coined the term ‘Southcoast Thump’ as a name for the common elements found in the hip-hop of southern New England region: fat beats mixed with Caribbean and creole/ Cabo Verdean melodic elements, underlying lyrics that run the gambit from playful to socially and politically conscious.

