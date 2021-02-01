New Hyatt Regency hotel opens in China

Hyatt Regency Ningbo Hangzhou Bay serves as an energizing hub for the fast developing Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Area



Hyatt Regency Ningbo Hangzhou Bay announced opening today. Beside the Hangzhou Bay Bridge which is the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge, connecting Ningbo, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Suzhou, the hotel serves as an energizing hub for the fast developing Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Area.

Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Area is a business district home to thriving automotive, technology and finance industries. It is also known for its beautiful coastal scenery and fresh seafood. A short drive from the hotel, the National Wetland Park is a world-class bird migration watching spot, and Fangte Oriental Heritage theme park, also nearby, offers fun excursions for families. Located in the commercial center, the hotel enables easy access to the Hangzhou Bay Bridge. A daily airport shuttle is offered, making Ningbo Lishe International Airport easily accessible.

“As our Hyatt Regency portfolio continues to expand exponentially in China, we’re delighted to welcome a new, energizing hotel in the Yangtze River Delta and offer guests a space to make meaningful connections whether they are traveling for business or leisure,” said Stephen Ho, president of growth and operations for Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “Hyatt Regency Ningbo Hangzhou Bay brings world-class hospitality, enticing dining and intuitive meeting spaces to the emerging strategic commercial and ecological tourism destination.”