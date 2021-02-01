Russia extends UK flight ban
Russian Federation suspended flights with the UK on December 22, 2020 due to the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 there
Russian officials at the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus announced that the country will extend the suspension of flights with Great Britain through February 16.
Russian Federation suspended flights with the UK on December 22, 2020 due to the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 there. The previous ban on flights was in effect until 11:59 pm on February 1, 2021.
Earlier, Iran too extended the suspension of flights with Great Britain.
Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on British authorities to initially abandon plans for rapid mass vaccination against coronavirus.
The European Union also intends to block the export shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to the UK due to a shortage of the drug in the EU itself.
UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahavi, meanwhile, said the country is “focused on cooperation” with the EU on the supply of coronavirus vaccines.