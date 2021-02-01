Genetic Disease Patent for Correction of Organ Dysfunction

etic Disease Investigators Dr. Diana Driscoll, World-Renowned Invisible Illness Expert The Only Clinic Dedicated To Locating and Treating The Underlying Medical Causes Of POTS



Genetic Disease Investigators, LLC, a company engaged in the research of dysautonomia, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and similar “invisible” illnesses, announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office issued Canadian Patent No. 2940871 (“Methods and Compositions for Correction of Organ Dysfunction”). The claims of the newly issued patent are directed towards methods of treating vascular disorders, immunological disorders, organ dysfunction, and autonomic dysfunction (also called dysautonomia) and POTS, a form of dysautonomia.

Dr. Diana Driscoll, founder and president of Genetic Disease Investigators and world-renowned invisible illness expert and foremost authority on POTS, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Vagus Nerve Syndrome, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), invented a new method to stimulate the vagus nerve with a unique combination of ingredients taken orally.

The vagus nerve and its branches can be overstimulated or damaged by disease or injury, which causes patients to suffer from symptoms ranging from constipation, gastroparesis, low gallbladder or pancreatic function, to low stomach acid production. This invention includes the treatment of patients with EDS, Chronic Fatigue syndromes, and other connective tissue disorders. It also includes the treatment for chronic dry eyes, which was addressed in Dr. Driscoll’s second U.S. Patent that covers novel dry eye treatment via the autonomic nervous system.

Genetic Disease Investigators’ patents are a follow-on to Dr. Driscoll’s continual research and work on dramatic autonomic dysfunctions. She authored “The Driscoll Theory”, an in-depth, scientific publication revealing the propensity for high intracranial pressure in POTS patients that dramatically altered how the condition was evaluated and treated. She has also authored “Your Eyes and EDS”, and was the chief author of the “Ophthalmology Medical Resource Guide” for Ehlers-Danlos National Foundation.

“So many people are suffering or living lives limited by chronic illness who can be helped, often dramatically,” said Driscoll, whose work was driven her and her son’s own affliction with an invisible disease. “The vagus nerve is involved in many chronic illnesses, and finding a way to stimulate this nerve with an oral blend of ingredients will change lives for many patients. This discovery, although born from a decade of suffering, can help others live their best lives.”

This patent further substantiates Genetic Disease Investigators’ position at the forefront of developing unique products for many invisible illnesses that are often difficult to treat. Dr. Driscoll’s work involving connective tissue disorders and autonomic dysfunctions are providing answers for additional chronic disorders, including those of aging and chronic inflammation.

Dr. Driscoll’s work evolved from a decade long recovery journey from a dramatic post-viral illness that affected her and her son. Although grateful for her own recovery, it is her son’s recovery after years of disability that is her life’s single greatest victory.

About Genetic Disease Investigators, LLC

Genetic Disease Investigators, LLC, is a global leader in researching the underlying medical causes of invisible and chronic illnesses. Its research focuses on autonomic dysfunction as well as Idiopathic Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME), Multiple Sclerosis, interstitial cystitis (IC), abnormal intracranial pressure, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), vascular disorders, and brain health. Ultimately focused on locating the genes responsible for many of these conditions, Genetic Disease Investigators, LLC continues its groundbreaking research today.

