Continental Mapping Acquires GISinc – Expands Geospatial Solutions and Services

Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC (Continental Mapping) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc) creating one of the largest, pure play geospatial services and solutions companies in North America with offices in five states and over 350 employees distributed across 30 states.

Continental Mapping’s acquisition of GISinc provides clients with broad, complementary geospatial capabilities ranging from geospatial data collection, curation and management to the design and implementation of best-in-class enterprise systems. This acquisition significantly strengthens the firm’s capabilities across national security, mobility, critical infrastructure, environmental management, and facilities management sectors.

GISinc is a provider of GIS-enabled services and solutions for the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, Federal agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, state and local governments, airport authorities, energy, healthcare companies, and numerous commercial entities. GISinc is an Esri Platinum Business partner and has received the Esri ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty Designation for expertise with Cloud Migrations and Cloud Management Services.

“GISinc has extensive experience with enterprise system design and implementation, cloud migrations, analytics and GIS-enabled business solutions,” Continental Mapping’s CEO, Dave Hart said. “Their capabilities complement our geospatial data curation, validation and dissemination expertise. Together, we provide our clients with end-to-end solutions that directly impact their needs.”

“Over the past 29 years GISinc has built a strong business and I’m proud of the dedication of our staff to solve the difficult geospatial problems that help our client’s make a difference in the world,” GISinc’s President, Dan Levine, said. “Our clients will continue to directly interface with GISinc staff and as new capabilities emerge, we will proactively offer them to our clients to address their mission and objectives. I am particularly excited about the many opportunities for growth for all of our employees that this acquisition will provide.” The senior leadership team of Dan Levine, Kevin Stewart, and Lea Renfroe will remain with the company.

Continental Mapping, a Bluestone Investment Partners portfolio business, remains on a strong growth trajectory. In October 2020, Continental Mapping acquired Carlsbad, CA headquartered TSG Solutions significantly expanding the firm’s presence in the Department of Defense and the commercial utilities sector.

Eric Wolking, Operating Partner at Bluestone added, “The combination of GISinc and Continental Mapping brings two companies together who have deep capabilities in different areas of the geospatial market. Since our initial investment in Continental Mapping in March 2020, we were hopeful to find a firm with expertise delivering enterprise geospatial solutions to pair with Continental Mapping and its unique geospatial data curation skills. GISinc is the perfect match.”

Holland & Knight acted as Continental Mapping’s legal adviser and Dixon Hughes Goodman provided quality of earnings services. The Taureau Group and Stevens & Lee provided investment banking and legal services respectively to GISinc. Financing for the transaction was provided by EagleBank and Route 2 Capital Partners.

About Continental Mapping

Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC. is an established geospatial technology and automation company providing authoritative geospatial answers for global markets. Sourcing data from earth, sky, and space, we develop actionable intelligence to enhance critical decision-making for government and private entities focused on national security, mobility, infrastructure, and environmental concerns. Proven processes and proprietary technologies augment our geospatial data collection, curation, analysis, and dissemination capabilities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Continental Mapping has mapped in over 180 countries and on all seven continents.

www.continentalmapping.com

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone’s principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector.

www.bluestoneinv.com

