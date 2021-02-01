At least nine people killed in Mogadishu Afrik Hotel terror attack

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked armed group, claimed responsibility for the attack



Mogadishu police announced that Somalia’s al-Shabab armed group launched a car bomb terror attack on Sunday on a hotel in Somalia’s capital city, Mogadishu, killing at least nine people.

According to the latest reports, at least nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that among those killed was a former military general, Mohamed Nur Galal.

“I condemn the barbaric attack. May Allah have mercy on all those who died. General Mohamed Nur Galal, will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country,” Prime Minister said.

A vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik Hotel, near Mogadishu’s strategic K-4 junction, and detonated, police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali had confirmed earlier.

A number of gunmen then quickly invaded the hotel, opening fire on staff and patrons inside, he said.

Government forces responded to the attack and gunfire could be heard coming from the hotel. Police rescued many people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked armed group that seeks to overthrow the country’s internationally-backed government, claimed responsibility for the attack through its Andalus radio station.

Al-Shabab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia’s government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union (AU) peacekeeping troops.