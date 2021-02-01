A fun and wholesome story with lessons to share: Who Stole My Keys?

Amazon bestselling author, Thornton Cline This is the second of the 30-book series by award-winning author and Amazon best selling authors, Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter A fun and wholesome story with lessons to share.”



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Fort Worth, Texas book publisher, Intense Publications announces the release of “Mrs. P., Who Stole My Keys?”, the second book of the 30-book Mrs. P. series by award-winning authors, Lacie Carpenter and Thornton Cline.

In the middle grade reader book, Mrs. P. and her students return to school from their holiday break only to find more pranksters on the loose in her classroom. Mrs. P. is pranked with a hologram of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Ghost of Avery Middle School and with the mother of them all–her keys mysteriously disappear for weeks. Ella, Lennox, Stella and Austin team up to investigate and uncover the identity of the secret prankster who is constantly disrupting Mrs. P.’s class.

Ever since his mother signed him up for piano lessons, Thornton Cline has been writing non-stop. With over 1,000 published songs, 150 recorded songs, 32 adult, YA and children’s books published, Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline’s songs have appeared in TV and film. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice-in-a-row by the Tennessee Songwriters Association and has received a platinum award for certified sales of over one million album units in Europe. He won the first place Maxy Literary Award 2017 for Children’s Book of the Year”, and has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Mylecka, Ray Peterson, Tammy Trent, Billy and Sarah Gaines, The Anchormen, Amber Thompson, Luckie Boy and Matt Newton among others.

With a love for music, literature, and the obscure-Lacie Carpenter finds joy and solace in writing. With three degrees, working on two more, and several Fiddler of the Year awards; her passions lie in music and writing. Her performances and writing reflect her zest for excitement and intrigue. She is a published author with Hal Leonard and Intense Publishing. Carpenter is a music specialist, psychology professor, avid YouTuber, Vlogger, and has a love for baking and traveling. An award-winning fiddler, multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter, Lacie enjoys passing on her knowledge to others. She has spoken on and moderated many panels at conventions such as NAMM and Music Cities Convention in Chengdu, China. She calls Nashville, TN her home and is grateful to be able to live out her dreams as an artist.

17-year-old Nashville student, Lily Grace Jackson is the illustrator of “Mrs. P., Who Stole My Keys?”.

Carpenter and Cline’s new middle grade reader book will be available February 1 at Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Intense Publications, and everywhere where fine books are sold.

– END –

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here