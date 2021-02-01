A new seat to transport prisoners

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC. announces their newest product for the 2020 and future Ford Interceptor Utility vehicles. The single-seat also eliminates the need for storing the second-row seat which may not sound like a big deal until you have 200 seats that need to be stored.” — Mike Navarro, President, Pro-gard Products, LLC



Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement vehicle safety equipment, is excited to announce their newest product, the P1300 Pro-Cell Prisoner Transport System for the 2020 and future Ford Interceptor Utility vehicles.

The P1300 Pro-Cell Transport System provides full usage for two-thirds of the second-row seat using only one-third for single prisoner transport. This new system provides full travel and recline of the front driver’s seat, without compromising the safety necessary for prisoner transport. This single system innovation creates a seamless use for the car during work hours and after.

President of Pro-gard Products, Mike Navarro, states, “With our current Pro-Cell Prisoner Transport Systems, the entire second row OEM seat is removed and replaced with a full-width ABS transport seat. The new P1300 Pro-Cell allows agencies to leave the driver side and middle OEM rear seat in and only remove the outer 1/3 OEM seat. This allows the remaining OEM seats to be utilized for car seats or other individuals in the backseat without sacrificing safety or comfort. The single-seat also eliminates the need for storing the second-row seat which may not sound like a big deal until you have 200 seats that need to be stored. It’s a win for the officer and for the agencies.”

Pro-gard Products provides a range of Pro-Cell Transport Systems for law enforcement vehicles along with an extensive line of products for law enforcement officers’ protection and safety both in the prisoner transport and forensics fields. With their highly experienced engineering team, Pro-gard Products continues to focus on product enhancements and innovations to address the ever-evolving needs of the officers in order to keep them safe.

About Pro-gard™ Products, LLC.

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, was established in 1968, with one mission in mind, to build a better protective product for the officer during prisoner transports. We provide the safest, most durable law enforcement products designed to perform on the open road. We proudly offer our products throughout North America as well as many foreign markets. Pro-gard’s corporate office is located in Noblesville, IN. For more information, visit www.pro-gard.com

Pro-gard Pro-Cell p1300

https://youtube.com/watch?v=QCwV9Ulc9J4&rel=0

