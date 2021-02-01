JD Technologie Strategic Relationship to Offer Advanced Video Systems
JD Technologies will use their extensive field sales expertise and established relationships to pursue new applications for Hall Technologies
The relationship will allow Hall Technologies to do what they do very well, that is to design, develop and manufacture advanced audio / video solutions while JD Technologies, LLC can focus on selling in the field and building long term relationships with customers. The true beneficiary will be the original equipment manufacturers and end-users who will benefit from Hall Technologies’ extensive experience and ability to deliver custom solutions.
“We are excited about working with Hall Technologies who has a long, established and proven reputation in the industrial, medical and aerospace and defense markets. Our strategic relationship will allow us to expand Hall Technologies’ markets with new customers and new applications with existing customers. We are particularly impressed with their audio / video + Data Solutions for healthcare applications that includes patient monitoring, integrated operating rooms and medical imaging and endoscopy” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies, LLC.
“We are delighted to join forces with JD Technologies, LLC to help companies benefit from our long history in the video business where we have established a long-term high-quality reputation” said Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We have been very successful in growing our business to date and see this strategic partnership as an avenue for significant growth in the future. We see the aerospace, military & defense markets as well as the medical / healthcare industries as significant growth opportunities for Hall Technologies.”
About Hall Technologies
Hall Technologies has been a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative Video over CATx, matrix switchers, scaling and automation products. As the creators of the device that revolutionized Video over Cat5, the Mini-Cat®, Hall Technologies has risen to prominence in the Audio/Video industry. Their products are used by every major industry in thousands of installations worldwide. Hall Technologies supplies cutting-edge video distribution, switching, scaling, conversion, and control systems that find extensive application in the numerous industries including medical imaging, aerospace, military & defense and manufacturing to name a few. From their research and manufacturing headquarters located in Tustin, California, the team at Hall Technologies is committed to providing state-of-the-art solutions for the most demanding needs. For more information visit www.halltechav.com
About JD Technologies, LLC
JD Technologies LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com
