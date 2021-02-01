Air Astana launches Frankfurt-Atyrau flight



Air Astana will launch a temporary service from Frankfurt to Atyrau in western Kazakhstan on 3rd February 2021. This follows the need to suspend the scheduled service from Amsterdam to Atyrau from that date due to restrictions being introduced by the Dutch authorities.

The new Air Astana flight will be operated once-a-week on Wednesdays utilizing an Airbus A321, with departure from Frankfurt at 13.05 and arrival time in Atyrau at 21:50 local time.

Passengers are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with airport and on-board safety measures, as well as quarantine requirements upon arrival in Germany and Kazakhstan.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.