Marriott International opens first UK dual-branded property

Slough’s first double-decker hotel opened its doors today three months ahead of schedule, becoming the first time Marriott International has combined two hotel brands under one roof in the UK.

Developed and owned by Slough Borough Council, both hotels are operated by specialist hotel management company Cycas Hospitality, who in 2018 opened Marriott’s first dual-branded property in Europe under the Moxy and Residence Inn brands in Amsterdam. The development was built via Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) – a joint venture between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The 244-room hotel complex forms part of a major development transforming the town’s former library site, which also include 64 new apartments and 4,000 sq.ft of restaurant and retail space.

Occupying the lower four floors, the lifestyle-driven Moxy Slough offers 152 guest rooms, including 28 twin and eight accessible rooms. In tribute to the town’s longstanding connections to the iconic Thunderbirds TV series, filmed on the nearby Slough Trading Estate, the hotel’s stylish décor incorporates subtle pop-art wall graphics and signage celebrating the Gerry & Sylvia Anderson puppet show and local heritage.

With 92 suites, Residence Inn by Marriott Slough is designed to give longer-staying guests a more home-from-home experience, complete with extra living space and fully-equipped kitchen. It becomes the first branded extended-stay property in Slough and the surrounding area, with many of its ninth-floor rooms and public spaces offering views of the London skyline.

Whilst each hotel has its own entrance and reception, the dual-brand concept lets corporate and leisure guests choose the space that best fits their travel needs, while encouraging them to take advantage of both hotels’ shared facilities.

Wayne Androliakos, Cycas Hospitality’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is a landmark development for the town as well as all the partners involved, and we’re delighted to have been instrumental in bringing two well-known accommodation brands to the area.

“With our experience of developing double-decker hotels, we understand the benefits a ‘two-in-one’ approach can deliver to travelers and travel bookers. With the former library site now transformed into a vibrant destination, we are confident that the addition of two high-profile hotel brands will help boost Slough’s profile and add renewed life to the town center.”

Councillor James Swindlehurst, Leader of Slough Borough Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration & Strategy said: ““Despite the lockdowns and restrictions during 2020, construction work continued on the Old Library site on this major town center project, which is already beginning to feel like an established town center landmark.

“The council chose to involve itself with this development knowing it would be a long-term asset to the town in terms of creating employment for our residents, adding much-needed hotel capacity, and delivering a secure revenue stream back to the council from its lease that will help sustain local services in the future. It’s great to see this unique hotel and residential development in the heart of the town and its opening couldn’t be more timely in terms of the new local jobs it has delivered.”

These two properties represent the first of nine to be opened by Cycas Hospitality across Europe this year.