NewYork.com Added To Portfolio Of US Major City Domain Brands

NewYork.com, the largest City in the United States, is now available for acquisition and joins an incredible portfolio of major US cities in a time that major media companies are desiring to transition to the digital marketplace. Fred Mercaldo, the exclusive broker of the portfolio and CEO of Geocentric Media states, “These digital brands, long referred to as “oceanfront real estate” are positioned to serve massive audiences for generations to come. Credibility, natural type-in traffic, the trend of city residents to ‘support and buy local,’ combined with the rebounding travel and tourism potential as well as showcasing local real estate opportunities and business promotion, makes this portfolio a “must acquire” acquisition for the right company. As newspapers are ‘yesterday’s news’ and struggling to stay in business as the world gets their news digitally, the inevitable transition to digital news and media is happening NOW. Whoever produces the best content along with the best brands will be the big winners.”

This incredible portfolio includes the following digital brands:

• NewYork.com

• LosAngeles.com

• SanFrancisco.com

• Seattle.com

• SanDiego.com

• Philadelphia.com

• Detroit.com

• StLouis.com

• Indianapolis.com

• Denver.com

• Minneapolis.com

• Raleigh.com

• DistrictOfColumbia.com

• Scottsdale.com

These combined assets will serve as a gateway to the global economy. Newsprint continues to struggle, and success on todays information highway is dependent on the most up to date content and information; there is no better way for today’s media brands to interact with consumers than thru these highly recognized city brands.

Mercaldo anticipates a quick sale, as the addition of NewYork.com makes this portfolio an acquisition target of any corporation serious about the transition to digital. “While previous versions of our portfolio were strong, the addition of New York puts us over the top. While each portfolio brand can be acquired individually, it is the portfolio in its entirety that makes this opportunity, without question, exactly what a serious major media, news, travel and tourism, local marketing, or real estate company has been seeking. Controlling such a large footprint of digital assets that could eventually reach over 50% of consumers on a daily basis is a game changer for the right buyer.”

About Geocentric Media, Inc. Geocentric Media, Inc is the largest domain brokerage dealing exclusively with City, Country and Regional pure brand names. Iconic brands such as Malibu.com, TheHamptions.com are under exclusive brokerage, along with major cities such as Oakland.com, Shreveport.com, Albany.com, Tempe.com and many more. Also included is the brand TheMiddleEast.com. The featured portfolio, led by NewYork.com is the first time in digital history that such a portfolio has ever been assembled and available for sale in a single purchase.

