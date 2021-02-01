Assima and Synergy Partner Solutions announce a new partnership



Global training solution leader Assima and Synergy Partner Solutions’ are joining forces in a strategic alliance to accelerate digital adoption in the Public, Private and Not-for-Profit Sectors. With Synergy Partner Solutions focusing on their expertise: the rollout and implementation of digital solutions, Assima will be able to focus on theirs: implementing new employee training environments remotely and at scale. Combining both business’ digital transformation solutions and Assima’s training capabilities will offer this sector a complete answer to digitizing their legacy systems.

In the specified sectors, systems upgrade, and process digitization will be a critical step towards improving the client experience. The inherent risk associated with digital transition is with establishing the right technology that keeps up with modern-day advances. The partnership between Assima and Synergy Partner Solutions will accelerate the digital adoption of technology through expert implementation and user adoption strategy that will provide the automation of day-to-day tasks and will offer the sectors required time to focus their talents on activities that offer true value to the customer base.

“Assima is more than excited for our partnership with Synergy Partner Solutions, says Michael Connolly, vice-president of Global Partners and Alliances at Assima. With Assima’s additional focus on the Federal and Healthcare industries, the number of doors that will open up into new markets is incredible. We will be able to use Assima’s expertise and drive digital adoption in some of the most critical parts of these sectors and really make a difference.” Both companies are bringing together the two aspects of digitalization that are needed to ensure success in 2021.

Craig O. Chapman, Principal and Co-founder of Synergy Partner Solutions, echoed this sentiment with his statement. “Synergy Partner Solutions is committed to providing innovative and creative solutions to the challenges in the marketplace and particularly within the federal sector. Our partnership with Assima further solidifies our goals and objectives through the delivery of a unique technology solution that enhances the training experience and is adaptable by all training platforms”. With over 50 years of experience between both companies, now fully offering digital distribution and adoption, institutions now have access to a complete suite of services to accelerate their digital transformation.

About Synergy Partner Solutions

Synergy Partner Solutions is a full-stack business management & development company you can trust for quality and reliability. Since our inception, Synergy Partner Solutions has been delivering IT Outsourcing services in the US. We combine business domain knowledge, proven methodologies, and technology expertise of skilled software professionals to yield high quality solutions that add value to businesses. From Startups to Enterprises, Products Companies to Digital Agencies and SMEs to Governments, we cater to them all for their diverse technology requirements. For more information, visit teamsps.com

About Assima

Assima offers the industry’s most complete solution to drive user adoption at scale, combining training and performance support into one. Assima enables clients to train users more effectively using hyper-realistic simulations powered by its patented technology and ensure peak end-user efficiency via a digital assistant.

Assima is trusted by 15 of the top 20 banks, several Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest hospital networks in the world to boost employee productivity and maximize applications ROI. For more information, visit assima.net.

