Best-of-Breed Business Data to Launch B2B Lead Gen Services

Data Axle Launches B2B Lead Gen Services New offering, unmatched by other data providers, enables companies to reach and convert prospects in their precise target audiences Through this new service, we move beyond just providing data to clients and help them make a tangible impact on their business through the execution of full-service lead generation programs.”



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

B2B marketers will have the ability to significantly shrink their sales cycles and increase sales effectiveness thanks to a new lead gen service Data Axle announced today. Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, will power its new service with its industry-leading business data, which received “the highest score possible in the data management, integrations and APIs, go-to-market, product roadmap and vision, revenue, and number of customers criteria” in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q3 2018.

The new service is designed to meet the goals of marketing executives who have direct responsibility for driving qualified leads. Through its B2B lead gen offering, Data Axle combines the power of its own best-of-breed business database, its multi-sourced intent data, and its unique B2C Link dataset which connects a prospect’s business and consumer attributes into a single targetable profile to identify, engage and verify in-market leads with high conversion potential. Via its versatile integrations, Data Axle can deliver leads directly into any company’s CRM platform.

“Through this new service, we move beyond just providing data to clients and help them make a tangible impact on their business through the execution of full-service lead generation programs,” said Data Axle SVP of Sales Ken Stout. “Our clients love it because they can say, ‘I need this many leads this month from these target accounts.’ They trust us to help them be successful and we’re thrilled to deliver on their expectations.”

Data Axle uses its US-based call center to make 24 million calls each year to continuously verify and update its business database and ensure quality control. The company’s ability to enhance its B2B lead gen service with its proprietary datasets enables clients to append meaningful business and consumer attributes to each prospect, making each lead that much more valuable.

“In the short run and in the long run, quality data wins every time,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “That’s why we work so hard every day to ensure our data is the golden standard in the industry. We’re pleased to bring that level of quality to B2B marketers who, now more than ever, are looking for effective and economical ways to generate leads and convert them into new business.”

To learn more about Data Axle’s B2B lead gen offering, visit: https://www.data-axle.com/what-we-do/lead-generation/.

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here