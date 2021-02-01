The 5 Hot Kitchen Remodeling Trends of 2021

Lifestyle Remodeling is at the forefront of the latest trends in kitchen remodeling. Discover what 2021 has in store!



-Homeowners interested in the newest options for home remodeling and curious about the kitchen trends to avoid are in for a real treat. The Lifestyle Remodeling specialists have researched and put together a comprehensive list of expected trends in all home renovations for valued community members in the upcoming year. All are encouraged to take a look and then call for a no-obligation complimentary estimate.

“We’re so excited to get back to full speed in home remodeling in Overland Park. Our design team has really been working hard to obtain as much familiarity as possible about what will be in this year and what’s not. Along with giving our customers the updated kitchen or bathroom they want, we make sure that the features that are modified will remain in style and of value for years to come,” the local owner and operator of Lifestyle Remodeling stated recently.

So, in no particular order, here are the findings for interior design trends of 2021 that home contractors across the nation are expecting to see skyrocket into popularity.

Quartz custom countertops are beginning to take over where homeowners were previously installing granite or marble countertops. The suspected reason being is that quartz is more durable, simple to maintain and clean, and gives the buyer a greater return on their investment. Lifestyle Remodeling offers many options in every color and style from some of the top manufacturers in the industry. They also have skilled installers ready to provide the service backed by solid warranties.

Another interior design trend in 2021 for kitchen remodels is wall-to-wall, simple, clean-lined custom cabinetry. Previously, it was all about the hardware after new custom cabinets were fitted. The concept of loud, clunky knobs and handles is leaning more towards one of the kitchen trends to avoid these days, while minimal extras with touch-release options are growing in popularity.

Dark colors are starting to rise in the ranks, with black, red, brown, blue, and deep green expected to be the primary palette for everything from cabinets and flooring to kitchen backsplashes. To coordinate with the seamless look, design experts suggest a pop of color in various places to add a touch of personality to the space. With over 20 years of experience as home renovation contractors, the Lifestyle Remodeling experts in Overland Park have seen how quickly kitchen design trends have changed over the years. This is the cleanest, most elegant look that’s come around to date.

Kitchen backsplash trends of 2021 may be one of the hottest searches right now. Everyone wants to add this feature to their kitchen space if it isn’t already there. Those that have one are excited about the simple and stress-free process of replacing the old with new. Along with the dark, warmer color options, kitchen backsplash trends of 2021 will feature a one-piece solid construction instead of the multiple tinier pieces that are more familiar.

Business owner and operator Dustin Miller said, “With our exclusive, six-step kitchen design process, we offer something that other home remodeling companies in Overland Park don’t. It’s our job to make sure the customer gets exactly what they want, and we do everything within their budget. At the end of the day, we want to be just as happy with the work we’ve performed as the client is. That’s one of the reasons why we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all our kitchen and bathroom renovations.”

For those considering kitchen appliance trends for 2021, energy efficiency is where it’s at. People are becoming more conscious about the atmosphere and, in part, the carbon footprint being left behind by individual households. New, environmentally-friendly refrigerators, stoves, microwaves, and more are out there and continuing to advance their technology to create less of a problem for the future. Lifestyle Remodeling experts can work these pieces into complete kitchen renovations, or they will also partner with customers who are only seeking to replace their outdated models.

Lifestyle kitchen remodeling professionals are anxious to meet and work with the local population to help turn kitchen and bathroom renovation ideas into reality. They work with top suppliers and keep prices low so that every hard-working citizen can have a comfortable, gorgeous, and efficient space to come home to at the end of the day. The home remodeling company is proudly serving Overland Park, Greater Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Mission Hills, Blue Springs, and the surrounding regions in Kansas.

For more information on how to update your residence with some of the interior design trends of 2021, visit the Lifestyle Remodeling website at https://lifestyleremodels.com/ to research all that they offer. A knowledgeable and friendly home remodeling design representative is also available by phone at (913) 393-9350.

About Lifestyle Remodeling

Lifestyle Remodeling of Overland Park, KS is a full-service home renovation company capable of creating custom home designs suitable for all budgets and style preferences. Their services encompass everything from demolition of kitchen and bathroom spaces to complete rebuilds with tiling, plumbing, kitchen sink installation, cabinet refinishing, and much more. A kitchen remodeling design expert will meet with homeowners interested in discovering how to match their visions with the vast possibilities of home renovations available. All works are managed by licensed and qualified home remodeling experts and begin with a no-obligation free quote. Find out more by calling to speak with a specialist or request a virtual consult by filling the online form out available on their website.

