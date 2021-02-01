The P3 Group, Inc. add Key Personnel

The P3 Group, Inc., the Nation's largest African American owned Public-Private Partnership developer, add Key Personnel to it's C-Suite.



Brown, President & CEO of The P3 Group, Inc., the Nation’s largest Public-Private Partnership (P3) developer announced key hires and promotions to its C-Suite. Grandon Gray was promoted to Chief Business Officer. Grandon is responsible for assisting the CEO and CAO in defining the direction for P3G and for advancing the company’s business strategy. In this role, he heads corporate strategy, business development, partner strategy and development, and business segmentation strategy activities.

Prior to this role, Grandon served as Business Development Director and was responsible for identifying business opportunities, developing strategic business plans and build long-term relationships with entities within the government and non-profit sector. He was named the 2020 Top Producer with his efforts in delivering the first public private partnership of its kind in the state of Arkansas.

Mr. Gray is an award winning, multifaceted leader with a combined total of 18 years professional experience in healthcare, marketing, and sales. His knowledge of brand development, client relations, and strategic planning/execution has allowed him to navigate within a wide array of business units.

Erik Stevenson was hired to serve as the Chief Administrative Officer of the P3 Group, Inc (P3G). He is responsible for assisting the CEO in defining corporate standards and policies for P3G. In his role, Erik leads the day to day corporate facilities and real estate functions, manages Human Resources, communications, legal and government affairs, and works with the CBO and Sr. Project Executive to create company success metrics keeping teams on budget and on time.

Prior to joining P3G, Mr. Stevenson enjoyed a successful career as Commercial Strategist and EBO Compliance with the Downtown Memphis Commission. His professional experience includes commercial real estate brokering, economic development incentive administration, compliance, and operations management. Erik’s task oriented approach is rooted in his experience as a sergeant and combat veteran during Operation Iraqi Freedom with service posts in Tikrit and Mosul.

Dee Brown stated that Mr. Gray and Mr. Stevenson are tremendous assets to the company and will be instrumental in our goal of closing more than $250 Million in P3 projects in 2021. Mr. Brown went on to say that following a record year in 2020 the company is on target to reach its goal of closing $1 Billion in P3 Projects by 2025.

