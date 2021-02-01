How to Respond to a Bureau of Automotive Repair Letter?

Automotive Defense Specialists focuses on the defense of auto repair shops. The new post explains some steps to take should a regulatory letter arrive. Last year was rough for small businesses. No one can deny that. Now, restrictions are changing how people get back to work.”



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of California attorneys focused on fighting smog accusations, is proud to announce a new post for the auto repair and smog test community. The post goes into some of the issues of what to do if a letter from the Bureau of Automotive Repair should arrive in the mail.

“Last year was rough for small businesses. No one can deny that. Now, restrictions are changing how people get back to work. Unfortunately, smog technicians might still have worries about their job if a violation, citation, or some type of other issue arrives by letter from the Bureau of Automotive Repair,” explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. “Our new post explains ideas about how to respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter and what to do next. One of the best steps is to reach out to an attorney for consultation.”

Interested persons can review the new informational post about responding to a Bureau of Automotive Repair defense letter at https://automotivedefense.com/2020/12/30/letter-shock/.

IDEAS ON WHAT TO DO WHEN A BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR LETTER ARRIVES

Here is the background for this release. Small businesses throughout California experienced shutdowns and loss of income during the tumult of 2020. Hopefully, 2021 could be the time when many enterprises re-open as restrictions begin to lift. Nonetheless, auto repair shops struggling to get back to normal could experience anxiety if a Bureau of Automotive Repair letter arrives. It may be valuable to learn how to respond quickly before a smog testing business is forced to shut down.

For these reasons, Auto Defense Specialists has announced a new post to help smog shop owners learn what to do about a citation notice from the Bureau of Automotive Repair. It could be a shock to a technician if a citation letter is delivered to a repair shop. A professional lawyer can help with the next steps for responding to a Bureau of Automotive Repair Defense letter. A swift response to a smog accusation can help keep a smog shop open for business in 2021.

ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS

Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.

Tel. (415) 392-2886

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here