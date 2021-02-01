San Diego Corporate Housing, AVA at Pacific Beach Winner of SoCal Designee

Key Housing, a provider of corporate housing in California cities including San Diego, is proud to announce its SoCal winner for the coveted monthly featured. San Diego remains a key center of commerce even during these trying times.”



Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California, is proud to announce its SoCal winner of the coveted designation of featured listing for corporate housing. The winner is the ‘AVA at Pacific Beach’ complex, chosen because it provides best-in-class corporate housing with a stunning location not far from the Pacific Ocean.

“San Diego remains a key center of commerce even during these trying times,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “We are seeing an upsurge, however, in business travelers who want a more outdoor-oriented focus. That way, they can encourage walking, hiking, running and other activities. The ‘AVA Pacific Beach’ is quite close to the Pacific Ocean yet not far from the centers of commerce in Southern California. Hence, it won the coveted SoCal award for February 2021.”

San Diego Combines the Best of Everything

To browse the listing, visit https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=839. Located at 3883 Ingraham Street, San Diego, California, the ‘AVA at Pacific Beach’ offers thoughtfully designed studios and one- or two-bedroom homes featuring fully equipped kitchens, air-conditioning, spacious closets and more. Many apartments have been recently renovated. Kitchens have new countertops, appliances, lighting, fixtures, accent paint, and chalkboard walls. Hard surface flooring has been added in both kitchens and bathrooms. Of course AVA is an ecologically friendly community with convenient recycling bins throughout.

Residents can take advantage of wonderful amenities including the enormous 40-person whirlpool spa, and an outdoor swimming pool. Not only humans get to have fun in the water: there is an on-site pet spa as well (AVA allows most types of pets). And, best of all, it’s just minutes from the beach and the magnificent Pacific Ocean.

Interested parties can view more details about San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?location=San%20Diego as well as blog posts on San Diego at https://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-diego-corporate-housing/. Finally because corporate housing remains hard-to-find in San Diego, any business traveler coming to the region is strongly urged to reach out to a Key Housing expert for a consultation on their housing needs. Key Housing brings a depth of experience and connections to the problem and is known as the best way to find hard-to-find corporate housing in San Diego, La Jolla, Irvine and all major cities in Southern California.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it’s a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

