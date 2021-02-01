New Music Video Celebrating the Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Celebrate The New American President Following the historic election in November, acclaimed singer Kelsie Kimberlin released Dancing Hearts to reflect the joy of a new era of hope and celebration. There is a brand new hope across the planet that the new president will usher in an era of lasting progressive change that will focus on taking care of the needs of humanity and the environment.”



Kelsie Kimberlin released her new song and video, “Dancing Hearts,” today to celebrate the election and inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The upbeat tune urges people to soak up and enjoy the “brand new atmosphere” created by the new administration. The accompanying video compiles footage from around the world of people spontaneously taking to the streets to celebrate the results of the historic election. It is just what people need right now to make them smile after all the stress from COVID, unemployment, intolerance and authoritarianism.

“There is a brand new hope across the planet that the new president will usher in an era of lasting progressive change that will focus on taking care of the needs of humanity and the environment. ‘Dancing Hearts’ expresses my joy at what is to come—the ‘Roaring 20s,’ filled with incredible possibilities and a renaissance in the expressive arts,” said Kelsie.

“Dancing Hearts” is Kelsie’s third release since June, and her previous releases, “Lobotomy,” and “American Guns” have received critical acclaim and millions of views on YouTube. Check out “Dancing Hearts” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnEcjS5EPpc

And check out Kelsie’s social media at:

https://www.instagram.com/kelsiekimberlin/

https://twitter.com/KelsieKimberlin

https://www.facebook.com/KelsieKimberlin

https://soundcloud.com/kelsie-kimberlin

Dancing Hearts by Kelsie Kimberlin

