New cloud-focused #CyberFit Partner Program

Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program 2021 Enhanced program expands benefits, incentives, & tools enabling partners to modernize their cyber protection offerings, generating new opportunities & revenue



Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today unveiled the details of the new Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program. This update to the company’s existing program places increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, while rewarding service providers and resellers for their expertise, commitment, and growth with Acronis through performance-based benefits and financial compensation.

Acronis’ cloud ecosystem has more than doubled since 2018 and last year saw the largest growth in the number of new partners, with a 30% increase in the number of active service provider partners during 2020. Now, based on feedback from its partners, Acronis provides a partner program that supports forward-thinking go-to-market strategies – enabling partners to earn more while deploying cloud-based solutions that are uniquely suited to meet their clients’ modern protection challenges.

“Acronis makes profitability of our partners a priority. Since the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect last year, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from partners about the ability to scale their business and increase their IT professionals’ productivity by orders of magnitude. Acronis Cyber Platform enabled partners to automate, customize and deliver cyber protection at a level that was not possible before,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ Founder and CEO. “Now, with the introduction of the new #CyberFit Partner Program, focused on Cloud business, partners have all the tools to steadily grow their business and introduce new cyber protection services to their customers.”

Acronis enhanced partner program

Reimagined as a unified program for service providers and resellers, the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program now includes:

• Financial incentives that increase as partners advance within the program’s levels, including rebates and proposal-based market development funds (MDF).

• Marketing and sales assets, with additional marketing automation tools and renewal tools coming in March 2021.

• Account management assistance that increases with program level, with dedicated marketing support available to Platinum partners.

• Enhanced technical support to enable faster response times.

• Sales and technical training via the Acronis #CyberFit Academy, with courses available both live and online.

Given the breadth of the enhanced #CyberFit Partner Program, industry observers have noted that Acronis is clearly providing the support that many in the IT channel are seeking.

“In today’s digital-focused world, it is critical for vendors to connect easily and efficiently with partners to optimize the user experience,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “Acronis’ new #CyberFit Partner Program was designed to create this exact kind of relationship. By enhancing this offering over the past few years, Acronis has demonstrated its commitment to providing total marketing, technical and financial support to its partners now and in the future with a dedication to cyber protection solutions.”

Additional enhancements to come

Acronis also revealed that beginning in March, partners will be able to engage with a new Partner Portal, a platform that will make account management and communication with Acronis easier than ever.

“Our partners’ success is our success,” says Acronis Channel Chief Alex Ruslyakov. “By increasing our sales, marketing, and technical support tools and training, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to protect and delight their customers with Acronis’ world-class cyber protection solutions. Acronis continues to invest in partner development and growth to our mutual benefit.”

Acronis’ existing partners BPS have welcomed the announced changes. “ #Cyberfit Mode on! With Acronis Cyber protection solutions and backup/DR tools, we are glad to keep our partners / service providers safe from any cyber-attack by constantly assessing their end-customers security posture with Acronis platform” said Negib Abouhabib, GM at BPS

Today’s launch will be followed by the 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff event, held virtually on February 2 at 10 a.m. EST. Attendees will learn more about Acronis’ roadmap for 2021 and what to expect over the course of the year — including additional new tools, licensing models, and training opportunities.

Acronis will also unveil a new licensing format at the event, which is designed to help partners create new opportunities and new revenue streams by expanding their cyber protection services in the coming year.

Registration for the 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff is now open through the Acronis #CyberFit Events website.

