Valentine: Love is A Bitch

Written and recorded around the world on a primitive 16-track recorder. Quirky Release Combines New Material With Love-Themed Tracks from Recently Released and Critically Acclaimed Double Album Terra Written and recorded around the world on a primitive 16-track recorder. Quirky Release Combines New Material With Love-Themed Tracks from Recently Released and Critically Acclaimed Double Album Terra



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Grammy® Nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has announced the release of LOVE’S A BITCH, his new quirky Valentine’s Day release containing a mixture of new tracks, and love themed songs from his [recently unleashed] critically acclaimed double album TERRA [written and recorded around the world on a 16-track recorder].

“This musical journey impresses the listener with a fearless creativity and vision that has become rare in today’s music industry…while highlighting Alexandrakis’ unique talent.” – The National Herald

Coming on the heels of I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO TIME CANCER SURVIVOR, which was nominated for BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM at the 2019 Grammy® Awards alongside fellow nominees Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis continues his travel-themed series of releases, this time with a touch of twisted humor. “It’s important to laugh at life as much as possible, as taking one’s self too seriously I feel limits one’s scope of enjoyment”, Alexandrakis says.

All tracks are once again written, arranged, recorded, produced, performed & mixed by Eric Alexandrakis on a 16-track recorder [along with some help from a few friends including John Taylor (Duran Duran), Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Duran Duran, George Harrison, Eric Clapton), Kirk Kelsey (The Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban), and Eric’s 13 year old son, who played drums on one song].

Always designing and creating all creative aspects of his releases, this time the cover art for LOVE’S A BITCH was created by blooming [Clearwater, FL] young artist and textile designer Shelby Pogue. “I’ve been watching her talent develop for a very long time, and see a lot of myself in her creative spirit. She’s as fearless and as innovative as they come, and will one day, in some capacity, rule us all.”

Always pushing beyond established genres, LOVE’S A BITCH shows off Alexandrakis’ love of late 60’s pop music, New Wave and soundtracks, perhaps an amalgamation of The Beach Boys meets Pink Floyd, meets Duran Duran.

Highly creative since childhood, Alexandrakis is a student of all artistic disciplines. Along with his album releases, he composes for commercials, television, film, and has even charted nationally with two original Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He is also involved in film production, and was fortunate to have a film he conceptualized and scored, short-list at Cannes Lions in 2017 [PSYCHOGENIC FUGUE starring John Malkovich and directed by Sandro]. Alexandrakis was the first person in the industry to produce a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting, productions, and company Minoan Music.

LOVE’S A BITCH by Eric Alexandrakis is out now via all streaming platforms.

www.EricAlexandrakis.com

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here