Evidence of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Role in Paris Bombing Plot

NCRI-US to host a virtual briefing to Present Evidence of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Role in 2018 Paris Bombing Plot, Address Policy Implications of Belgian Court Verdict.



WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — On Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:30 am EST, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a virtual briefing to address the policy implications of the verdict by a Belgian court in the trial of a senior Iranian regime’s diplomat on charges of plotting to bomb a 2018 opposition rally in Paris. The briefing will take place just hours after the court announces its judgement.

The briefing will present extensive evidence, gathered in a two-and-a-half-year multi-national official investigation, which proves Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassy in Austria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, executed the terror plot.

Since 1984, the United States has classified Iran’s regime as the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism. All of Tehran’s major terrorist operations in western nations have been facilitated by its diplomatic corps. However, this is the first time that a diplomat has been tried on terrorism charges. Several agents working with Tehran’s embassy were also on trial.

SPEAKERS:

• Hon. Tom Ridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security and Governor of Pennsylvania.

• Senator Robert G. Torricelli, former Democratic Senator from New Jersey.

• Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Proliferation Strategy, Counterproliferation and Homeland Defense.

• Ambassador Lincoln P. Bloomfield, Jr., Distinguished Fellow and Chairman Emeritus at the Stimson Center, former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs.

• Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former Ambassador to Morocco, former White House Middle East advisor for President Carter.

• Farzin Hashemi, Foreign Affairs Committee, National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Briefing will be moderated by Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the NCRI-US

DATE & TIME: Thursday, February 4, 2021; 10:30 am EST

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi faces terrorism trial in Belgium court

___

