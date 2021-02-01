Cebu Pacific new check-in Baggage Policy

In line with its goal to improve processes for a more efficient and seamless customer journey for everyone, Cebu Pacific (CEB), introduces a new policy for handling oversized checked baggage



Beginning February 1, 2021, CEB will be implementing a new policy setting a size limit for check-in baggage at 39 inches (approx. 99 centimeters). Luggage with this dimension will be easier to fit in the conveyor belt, and will in turn, result in smoother operations, making the journey faster and more convenient for all passengers.

Check-in baggage that exceeds the 39-inch (99 cm) limit on any one side will be classified as an oversized bag, and guests will be charged PHP 800 (approx. SGD 22) for domestic flights, and PHP 1,300 (approx. SGD 36) for international flights. This additional fee is brought about by the manual process required to transport the bag to the baggage loading area. Some examples of oversized baggage are music equipment, motorcycles, and televisions.

Guests are reminded to properly pack their bags according to their availed prepaid baggage allowance to avoid any other additional fees at the airport. More i