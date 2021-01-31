TASTE Flavor Co. Joins KeHE Elevate Program



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Emerging brand TASTE Flavor Co., maker of all-natural, low calorie condiments and sauces today announced that it will be joining KeHE wholesale food distributors, who supply high-quality organic and natural specialty products to its 30,000 store network. They will be joining KeHE’s Elevate program, an incubator for rising-star brands with high growth in the category.

The brand is uniquely positioned in the sauce space with products that are delicious, globally-inspired, all-natural, and only 10 calories per serving. Taste Flavor Co. serves a growing community of health and fitness minded customers who want to take control over their diet and still enjoy their food without over-eating calories. “We look for brands that are purpose-driven, have high-quality ingredients, are innovative in their category, represent a future trend, have a unique taste profile, and will appeal to consumers at the shelf,” said Rachelle Radcliffe, Director of Brand Development at KeHE.

Over the next year, TASTE Flavor Co. products will be hitting shelves nationwide with their core offering of four savory sauces including Spicy Garlic Parm, Cherrywood Chipotle BBQ, Cajun Honey Mustard, and Cilantro Lime Ranch followed by several new flavors and line extensions. If you can’t find TASTE Flavor Co. products in your local grocery yet, you can find them at www.tasteflavorco.com.

“This partnership is important to us here at Taste Flavor Co. because it will help us give millions of people better access to a tool that can help manage their health and improve their dietary habits simply by switching from their high calorie sauces to our products. Every plate with Taste Flavor Co. sauce is a place where flavor and health can finally coexist.” Said COO, Alex Mosner.

___

