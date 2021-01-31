Welcome To The Future Of Hand Sanitisation

Natursal – Smart, Safe and Hygienic



BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, Natursan is delighted to announce the launch of its ‘Smart’ Hand Sanitiser, a revolutionary hygiene product designed to help restart the economy in a post-Covid environment. The innovative product uses smart safe technology to deliver a sanitiser that not only smells great but is alcohol free, 100% Natural and Vegan, is made with only the best organic and halal approved ingredients this sanitiser is providing customers with peace of mind as workplaces, retail outlet and restaurants reopen.

The global Covid-19 outbreak has caused the demand for hand hygiene products to exceed supply channels worldwide in a short time span. In a post-Covid environment, technology and speed will be critical to addressing the hygiene concerns of customers.

With the hygiene industry growing at an incredible rate, Natursan will be continuing to scale out its deployments worldwide. Already utilized by companies such as NHS Trust, The Irish FA, NFL, LEXON Pharmaceuticals, Amazon and more. Natursan continues to expand globally, pursuing new opportunities with partnerships in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, among many others.

Co Founder and head of International Developments Mahmudur Jaigiridar states, “Hand sanitisers have been around for decades, but now, due to Covid-19, they are in the front line in the fight against this terrible disease. We are proud to state that Natursan have developed a liquid that has been independently tested to kill Covid-19 on both surfaces and skin…” Jaigiridar goes on to state “… Alongside the work we have secured with The Commonwealth Games we are set to take Natursan global, watch this space.”

