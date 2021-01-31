Elevate Home-Based Baking Businesses

Award-winning baker and marketing director, Denise Treco, mixes her culinary passion and brand-building experience to empower home bakers.



YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Founder of Whisk Warrior, Denise Treco, is announcing she is helping to empower home bakers with her professional management solutions specifically designed for the industry.

Denise Treco is an award-winning baker, marketing director, and public relations director whose mission is to teach home bakers the profitable action steps for transforming their hobbies into successful, revenue-generating home-based businesses. Throughout her career, Denise has been a widely celebrated bakery owner, being featured in articles in The New York Times, Westchester Magazine, Daily Voice, and many others.

As COVID-19 continues to impact and reshape our economy, millions of Americans have seized their opportunity to launch new businesses at the fastest rate in over a decade. In fact, an October survey by JustBusiness found more than one in five entrepreneurs are starting businesses for the first time that weren’t planned before the pandemic.

Women especially are making incredible strides in the field of entrepreneurship. Between 2018 and 2019, 231 million women around the world became entrepreneurs, proving that establishing “women-owned and operated” businesses is a badge of honor and a source of pride.

Denise Treco is one of those millions of women taking charge and leading the way. With an illustrious career spanning 25 years in marketing and public relations, she turned her passion for baking into the award-winning Flour & Sun Bakery in Westchester County, New York.

Today, Denise is helping women across America launch and grow their own successful home-based baking business with Whisk Warrior’s professional management services designed exclusively for home bakers. These bespoke services help home bakers to effectively manage their businesses and include focus areas such as mindset, customer service, social media, operations, and much more.

“To carve a niche within the multi-billion-dollar, hyper-competitive baking industry, it’s vital to be adept in a variety of fields,” says Denise. “Especially for small businesses, mastering those supplemental skills may not be possible. With Whisk Warrior, however, there’s no need for you to go it alone to achieve success. Through my vast industry experience as a successful bakery owner and marketing director, I can help you to navigate these complexities with invaluable information, tips, and tactics to achieve success.”

Denise’s services are the ultimate resource for home bakers who dream about starting their own business, breaking free from the traditional 9-to-5, and taking control of their professional and financial destinies.

“Starting a home bakery is flexible because you get to decide how many orders you will accept,” Denise states. “You can choose to do it as a side hustle to earn extra money and grow from there. It’s really the ultimate opportunity for home bakers who want to transform their lives.”

For more information about Whisk Warrior, or to contact Denise, please visit https://whiskwarrior.com/. Readers can also check out her home bakery blog at https://whiskwarrior.com/how-to-start-a-legal-home-bakery/.

About Denise Treco

Denise Treco is a well-known baker, entrepreneur, and marketing guru with over 25 years experience in marketing for large corporations, startups, nonprofits, and retailers. As a former home bakery and retail bakeshop owner, Denise knows the sustainability of home-based businesses and is passionate about teaching clients the secrets to support them in setting and reaching their goals.

