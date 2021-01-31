To Help Video Creators Better Monetize Their Content

“Be heard. Be seen. Be valued.” Message Resonates with Creators on Ad-Free, Equal Opportunity, Short-Video Social Media Platform



UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Clapper, the ad-free, equal opportunity, short-video social media platform, today announced the launch of new live, unique group features that enable video creators to better monetize their content. With Clapper, content creators can now earn income from their own live content without being pushed aside for bigger creators. The platform also debuted a new slogan: “Be heard. Be seen. Be valued.” Clapper is the fastest-growing short-video social platform focused on providing local and global videos to all people. Users can see the latest trends and people’s real lives as they unfold, as well as people’s opinions and talents.

“On Clapper, you can feel like yourself,” said Edison, CEO of Clapper. “Chances are, you want to express your authentic self—your beliefs, your views and your real life. On Clapper you can be heard, be seen, and be valued.”

Today, social media tends to push most traffic towards big creators, while creators in the middle and normal users do not get the opportunity to showcase their lives and opinions and have the possibility to be seen. Clapper feels that everyone’s lives should have a chance to be seen, Clapper uses equal opportunity algorithms to show ordinary, real, and diversified communities of people through the sharing of short videos and livestreams.

Clapper is a fan-driven, subscription-based platform rather than an ad-based platform that does not sell user data. The platform has a paid subscription feature called Clapper FAM. With Clapper FAM, creators of good content, who have followers, can earn money from their supporters. Creators can accomplish this goal using Clapper’s best-in-class tools. There are no limits on the abundance of content variety that can be produced. Users are expressing their enthusiasm for this approach.

With monetization, Clapper now offers a practical path for content creators to sustain themselves on an ad-free, short-video social media platform. Content creating users get access to an easy and intuitive interface that makes using the app simple and effortless.

“We at Clapper believe that Gen Y to Baby boomers can be content creators because content is showing the real life around you. We believe that your content should not be to pleasing everyone, but should be for you and people like you,” Edison added. “At Clapper, you do not have worry about edits and sound effects.”

At Clapper, users can see people that TikTok does not notice—the ordinary but often remarkable real lives of most people. What a truck driver saw and heard on the road; a small family farm founded in 1908 and the farm owner showing you how to feed beef cows; hunters from Texas; foodie lovers; boxing instructors; home flip workers; fitness instructors; cowboys; country singers. Anyone can find themselves being heard, being seen, and being valued on Clapper.

For more information visit https://newsclapper.com/ or Clapper’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.

