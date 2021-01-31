Global IP Attorney Launches Nardiello Law in New York and Dallas

Jason Nardiello, a national federal court and IP lawyer focuses new firm on high-stakes business and IP disputes as well as trademark and copyright protection.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, Jason Nardiello launches Nardiello Law PLLC, with offices in Manhattan, New York, and Dallas, Texas. The two locations will enable the firm to help emerging businesses and brands nationally resolve IP and business disputes and obtain IP protection.

After serving clients for over fifteen years in New York, Jason established a practice in Dallas, Texas, which has experienced a recent and sustained business boom. Jason, an AmLaw 100-trained attorney, has represented global companies and brands in resolving business and intellectual property disputes and securing a large amount of intellectual property protection. Some companies include the largest digital camera company in the world and a major Japanese automobile manufacturer.

The new firm’s news was greeted enthusiastically by clients and prominent members of the bar in both the U.S. and abroad.

Howard Bowler, the founder of Hobo Audio in Manhattan, with clients such as Netflix, and who also shared the stage as a musician in the past with notable acts such as Blondie, Talking Heads, the Ramones, and AC/DC, said, “I’ve known Jason for many years. He’s not just a friend; he’s a trusted partner for my legal needs. As my business grows, I know I’ll be depending on him for legal guidance. More than a great lawyer, he’s a great person.”

Gonzalo Mon, an advertising law partner at Kelley Drye in Washington D.C., said, “I’ve known Jason for many years, and he always puts an extraordinary degree of effort into every project he works on. He’s always thinking about the best ways to serve his clients. In building a firm from the ground-up, he’s setting up an infrastructure that will allow him to maintain a high level of service across all touchpoints with clients.”

For years Jason has assisted attorneys in Europe and Asia to represent their clients in business disputes and intellectual property protection in the U.S. The new firm will be devoting significant resources to continue this service strategy.

Robert MacGinn, an IP attorney at the London firm, Laytons LLP, said, “We are delighted to congratulate Jason Nardiello on the opening of his own practice. We have consulted with Jason over the past several years through his previous firms and have always confidently relied on his expert professional advice and astute commercial approach. We wish Jason continued success and look forward to continuing to work together.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve current and future clients effectively and with a high degree of personal attention. Having practiced for almost twenty years now, I am bringing both my legal knowledge as well as business and operating processes I’ve studied along the way to provide very efficient representation,” said Nardiello.

About Nardiello Law PLLC

Nardiello Law PLLC serves clients nationally to solve business and intellectual property disputes and to acquire intellectual property protection. With offices in both New York and in Dallas, Texas, the firm services both domestic clients and attorneys abroad seeking to assist their clients in intellectual property and business disputes. More information about the firm can be found at www.nardiello.law.

