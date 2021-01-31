Russian Lawyer, An Australian Immigrant, A Moscow Mom

Latest book from Russian writer chronicles the difficulties and challenges of moving, starting over, and finding work



EINPresswire.com/ — Author Elena Bobkova has officially published her first English language book, Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant: A Moscow Mom’s Everyday Struggle for A Better Life. The book chronicles Bobkova’s difficulties and challenges as a lawyer in Russia and immigrating to Australia. Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant details a year-and-a-half of Bobkova’s life as she finished living in Moscow before heading Down Under.

Originally from the small provincial town of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, Bobkova moved to Moscow after gaining a Masters of Law degree. After working as a lawyer in the Russian capital for years, Bobkova made the decision to immigrate to Australia, where she spent nine happy years of her life. Bobkova previously wrote three books about her life in Australian in the Russian language. Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant is Bobkova’s first experience writing a book in English which allows her to reach far more readers than ever before.

Bobkova takes a humorous look back on her time as a lawyer in Russia and subsequent move to Australia. While filled with humor and whimsy, Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant is also full of the struggles she experienced with starting over in a new country and searching for a new job. One of the themes that runs throughout the book is that people are not different no matter which country they come from.

The author’s work sheds light on why people leave Russia in search of a new life elsewhere in the world. It is a fresh, eye-opening look at immigrating to a new country. Bobkova also takes the time to explain the Russian legal system and its various flaws. Readers also learn of different Russian customs and traditions. Bobkova uses humorous stories about her own family to explain the strangeness of some of Russia’s rituals.

Bobkova has a unique writing style that comes to life. The twists and turns that Bobkova details are nothing short of exceptional. After spending nine years living in Australia, Bobkova immigrated once more, and now resides in the United States with her family.

Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant: A Moscow Mom’s Everyday Struggle for A Better Life is available from Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats.

Author: Elena Bobkova

Book: Russian Lawyer, Australian Immigrant: A Moscow Mom’s Everyday Struggle for A Better Life

Amazon link:

