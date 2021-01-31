Beavertails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festivals goes virtual

BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition Full 2021 Line Up Announcement The Godfather of PowWowStep, DJ Shub is a Mohawk, from the Six Nations of the Grand River’s Turtle Clan Including Visual Art by Nick Glynn Art, Pilot Projects Woodworking and more!



OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition, taking place February 5-21, 2021, is proud to present its all Canadian lineup featuring performances from DJ Shub, Amanda Rheaume and more beamed straight into your home through the magic of ye olde interweb!

We start things off with Bilingual folk duo, Moonfruits. Having toured all corners of the country, while racking up some impressive hardware along the way (Stingray Rising Star Award, SOCAN Award, and Trille Or Winners), the duo set their sights on the United States and Europe, and now are keen to spread—like their namesake—into the virtual landscape through concerts like this one as well as with their upcoming crowdfunded album ‘Salt’. Be sure to inquire with Sullivan T. Cat for further details on the latter.

Festival veterans, C5 – The Chinese Canadian Children’s Choir of Canada, will be gracing us with a performance after having patriotically served to deliver “O Canada” for the past several Festivals. C5 also includes songs composed from within its ranks, for which the ensemble earned a gold medal in Beijing at a children’s song writing competition.

Carleton University graduate, Melo Griffith looks to take you on a sonic journey from one genre to the next, through and between musical styles, and back again. Through his use of hypnotic lyrics and blurring the lines between Hip Hop, RnB, Blues and Soul, and sometimes simply pushing beyond the lines entirely, Griffith creates intricate soundscapes for your auditory delight.

After fronting the rock band, Amos the Transparent for over a decade, Olenka Bastian and Jonathon Chandler turned to a more acoustic folk sound to round out their creative yield and Silent Winters was born. In the short time since then the duo has been nominated for several Canadian Folk Music Awards, put out three albums, including a very successful Christmas Album, and are currently working on yet a fourth album.

If you find yourself thinking that there just does not seem to be anyone making real rock music anymore. Well, Taming Sari looks to not only prove that thought wrong but also to make you feel incredibly pessimistic for it ever taking up residence in your brain in the first place. After listening to these guys, you’d be forgiven for thinking that they either formed back in the Golden Age of rock and got frozen in time only to find themselves suddenly in 2021, or at the very least they have been rocking their epically animated faces off for years beyond their age. Tune in to see and hear that something special that propelled this young band into last year’s CBC Searchlight Competition’s Top 50.

In her latest single Amanda Rheaume proclaims, “Baby, I’m the best and you know it…” and with the wake of success she has generated for herself it would be a daunting task to have to debate the contrary. She has five successful albums under her belt, the latest being, ‘The Skin I’m In’, which is as uplifting as it is introspective. Amanda’s work has earned multiple awards and nominations including Junos and Canadian Folk Music Awards. She has held her own while touring with Canadian music juggernauts like The Trews, Sloan, Finger Eleven, Jeff Martin (of The Tea Party fame), and Sarah McLachlan, international All-Stars like The White Stripes, and her touring schedule has taken her to the farthest reaches of Canada—including visits to the far north—extensive performing throughout Europe, and even three trips to perform for Canadian troops deployed overseas. With all those accomplishments to offer and a concert you can watch for free from your living room it’s easy to see that the mere suggestion that you might miss this opportunity “…Scares you to death, and it’s showing.”

“Calling all dancers”: Join DJ Shub and see how beats are dropped Turtle Clan of the Six Nations of the Grand River style. As the Godfather of PowWowStep and founding member of the Award-winning, nationally acclaimed, electronic-music trio, A Tribe Called Red, DJ Shub has helped carve out a place for Indigenous EDM within the musical landscape. With that place secure, DJ Shub has returned to his solo DJ roots and just like his back-2-back 2007 and 2008 DMC Canada DJ Championship reigns proved then, his latest album, ‘War Club’, proves now that DJ Shub is in a class all his own. A fact that is further proven through having the song, ‘Indomitable’, be personally selected by Sacha Baron Cohan as the theme music for his hit show ‘Who Is America?’ and by continuing to collect awards, nominations, and critical praise like claiming a COCA (Canadian Organization of Campus Activities) DJ of the Years honors and continued presence among Juno Nominee lists.

Festival organizers invite the world to stay at home, order a Beavertail through your favourite food delivery app, and let us bring the entertainment straight to you (for free) wherever you hang your toque.

