Peter Lowes Rugby Archives – The Lost Photograph

Former Rugby Player Peter Lowes featured in Rugby Club News



BEND, US, January 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / — Here is an exert from the latest Bishop Auckland Rugby Club newsletter that reunited Peter Lowes with his former teammates – many of whom are still involved with the club…. EINPresswire.com

Who is Peter Lowes?

You may well be excused for asking… who is that? Well, having been absent from the club for over 40 years, Peter made contact with us this week – hoping to be connected to old playing friends and to possibly recover a treasure from his past.

Email is wonderful thing and social media – (while usually a pain in the backside) – has proved its worth this week when former 1st XV back row forward Peter Lowes reached out to the me (SC) by email – having found my details on social media.

Hi Steven:

I hope this email finds you well. I played for Bishop Auckland many moons ago when the club first formed, then moved on to play rugby at Newcastle-Gosforth; I used to have a classic 1st XV team black and white photograph from the first season the club was formed, but it was destroyed in a fire; do you know of any way I could recover another copy,

All the best

Peter

After looking at some photographs given to me by our Chairman, Clive Booth, I chanced the arm to see if they were what he was looking for and …. BINGO! I mentioned that most of the people he spoke about are still VERY actively involved at the club!

PETER LOWES Aged 19

THE LOST PHOTOGRAPH!

SO….. WHAT DID HAPPEN TO PETER LOWES?

Well, after enjoying a few seasons at Bishop Auckland, he moved up to Newcastle and became a First XV player at Newcastle Gosforth RFC, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Steve Gustard – making a scoring debut for Gosforth against Percy Park RFC. In 1982 he moved to the United States after spending a “year on a sailboat”, settling in Southern California and playing occasionally for Belmont Shore before hanging up his boots as “my body was getting too beaten up by the ex-American Footballers who tackled with their heads as spears!”

Peter is now 63 and lives in Oregon USA, a dad, and grandad and works as a broker in Commercial Real Estate. He also owns a chain of Mexican/Peruvian restaurants called “Hola!” Having not visited Bishop Auckland in over forty years – he intends to head back to the club once the pandemic subsides.

It was great to hear from Peter, a name I was not previously familiar with despite my tenure at the club. It will be better still to connect him to Clive Booth, Steve Errington, Mally Graham and Jonny Walker. YES – that’s the same Jonny walker who won Star of the Week in the walking challenge!! Jonny has been at our club since the start and was our very first captain. He was hijacked by the editor into returning to coaching at the club a few years ago – and now is more passionate about the game than ever.

It’s funny how this all stemmed from a random email – but ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT.

PETER LOWES, WELCOME BACK TO BISHOP AUCKLAND RUFC!

