Invest in Alternative Lending

SOUTHPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Stormfield Capital, LLC, a leading private credit fund for real estate secured bridge loans, announced today the close of its second flagship fund, which hit its hard cap at $75 million. Fully raised during the COVID-19 crisis, the fund had its first close in June and final close in October. With the new Opportunity Fund, Stormfield manages over $160M of equity capital.

Stormfield Capital – Strategic Partner for Small Balance Real Estate Investors

Founded in 2015, Stormfield has quickly established itself as a leading direct lender for residential and small-balance commercial real estate investors. By employing leading-edge technology, Stormfield provides their clients with the efficient execution necessary to capitalize on opportunities in the real estate market.

Wesley Carpenter, Partner of Stormfield, said “We are excited about the opportunity to deploy capital in the current environment, utilizing the same disciplined approach that we have developed and refined since forming Stormfield.” Carpenter continued, “Stormfield continues to see significant deal volume, both from loan sellers and new origination inquiries. The disruption in the capital markets caused by COVID-19 has highlighted the strength of our capital based on our ability to invest through all cycles.”

Timothy Jackson, Partner of Stormfield added, “We are appreciative of the confidence and support of both existing and new investors. The willingness of our partners to invest during a period of market disruption is humbling. We have built a reputation of integrity, transparency and trust, and we will continue to be good stewards of our partner’s capital.”

About Stormfield Capital

Stormfield Capital, LLC is a privately held, SEC-registered alternative investment advisory firm. Stormfield focuses primarily on making private credit and special opportunity investments. We take a disciplined approach to investing in opportunities that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Stormfield Capital Funding I, LLC is a direct commercial real estate lender which specializes in purchasing, originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage bridge loans. We are able to underwrite situations which present an urgent need for capital.

