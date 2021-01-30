Three Things To Consider Before CoolSculpting Treatments

Regina’s premier provider of medical aesthetics has moved to a new clinic The medical aesthetics clinic discusses important considerations prior to receiving treatment



REGINA, SK, CANADA, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CoolSculpting in Regina has become incredibly popular, and one of the leading providers of the treatment has recently shared what patients should consider before they move forward with this option.

CoolSculpting’s popularity is understandable—not only does it work to take care of stubborn areas of fat, it requires little to no downtime and is virtually pain-free. But as Dr. Tomi Mitchell of Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics advises, before they show up for their CoolSculpting consultation, patients will want to be well versed on the ins and outs of the procedure.

First, she reminds patients to keep realistic expectations. Some areas will take longer to respond to the CoolSculpting treatment than others. For example, the thighs and arms are known to take a bit more time to achieve results. When patients attend their consultation, their practitioner will go through expectations with them and inform them of how quickly they should see results. They can then review their progress at around eight to twelve weeks to see how their body has taken to the treatment.

Patients are also encouraged to remember to plan ahead as it may take a few months to see results. If they want to see results in time for a certain occasion, they need to plan accordingly. It is likely they will see results within eight weeks, depending on which areas they choose to have treated.

Finally, patients should remember CoolSculpting is an art. A practitioner will be a very visual person and will know how to help patients achieve the look that they’re going for. They will assess patients from each and every angle and then work with them to form a treatment plan depending on what they’re looking for.

Pasqua South Medical Aesthetics can be contacted for further comment or to learn more about CoolSculpting treatments in Regina at (306) 559-1310.

