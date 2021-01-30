Skiing in Austria comes with a $2500 fine

100 illegal tourists in Austria were caught skiing

It used to be a lot of fun to go snow skiing in Austria. The famous hunter tea is no longer an option, and when tourists get caught bending COVID-19 rules this illegal holiday becomes, even more, expensive

Nearly 100 foreign tourists have been caught hitting Austria’s ski slopes in violation of the country’s coronavirus rules during a ski resort raid by police.

The tourists were from a range of countries including Australia, as well as Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Romania.

The raid in Tyrol on Friday night led to 96 foreigners being handed citations after some 44 accommodations in St Anton am Alberg and Stanzertal were checked.

The fine for violating virus measures could be up to 2,180 euros.

The mayor of St Anton, Helmut Mall, had sounded alarm bells after he said there were, in his view, too many foreigners in the area who weren’t allowed to be there due to virus rules.

They apparently were taking advantage of loopholes in the regulation by registering a second residence and saying they were looking for work.

“But there are no jobs in tourism at the moment,” Mall said, according to the Kurier newspaper.