Russia’s Aeroflot sharply reduces number of flights abroad
Russian flag carrier extends cancelation of almost 90 regular international flights until April 30
Russian national airline Aeroflot will reduce the frequency of regular commercial passenger flights to 13 foreign destinations from March 28 to April 30, the carrier said.
Aeroflot officials said that the carrier is making ‘temporary’ changes to its schedule of international flight.
“From March 28 to April 30, the frequency of flights from Moscow to Antalya, Belgrade, Bishkek, Delhi, Dubai, Geneva, Cairo, London, Minsk, Nur-Sultan, Seoul, Tokyo, Helsinki will be reduced,” the airline announced.
Passengers of canceled flights will be able to rebook tickets for operated flights or refund their money, the airline added.
Earlier, Aeroflot extended the cancelation of almost 90 regular international flights until April 30.