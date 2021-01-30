Which countries will open borders for tourists vaccinated against COVID-19?
The coronavirus vaccination would exempt travelers from any special travel and entry requirements
There is a growing number of countries in the world that plan to open borders and allow entry of foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccinated tourists are already welcomed in the Seychelles, Iceland and Romania.
Upon their arrival, tourists must simply present a certificate of vaccination and a PCR test with a negative result.
From March 1, tourists who received the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to visit Cyprus and Mauritius.
Government authorities in Greece, Spain, Israel, Estonia, Denmark, Poland, Hungary and Belgium are also discussing the conditions for the unrestricted entry of foreigners.