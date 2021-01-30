Sindhi Foundation open letter to President Joe Biden

Citizens of the United States care greatly about global human rights, and hope that before supporting the Pakistani government, the Biden administration will check the Pakistan's human rights record.” Sindhi Foundation's Letter to President Joe Biden Sindhis raised issues of human rights abuses and climate crisis in Sindh, Pakistan in the letter.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — On Friday, January 29th, the Sindhi Foundation sent a letter to President Joe Biden addressing the human rights abuses and environmental issues occurring within the Sindh Province of Pakistan.

In the letter, the Sindhi Foundation highlighted the current construction of a Chinese-backed dam on the Indus River in Pakistan. Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan’s Government is in the midst of building Bhasha dam on the Indus River with China’s investment of $5.85 billion. The location of the dam is a notorious hotspot for earthquakes. With this in mind, many fear that the construction of the dam could result in an environmental disaster, leading to further changes in the entire ecosystem of Sindh, particularly within the delta region.

Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, Munawar Laghari, stated “ the Indus River is the lifeline of Sindh and the only source of water. Building dams on the Indus River will be disastrous for the Sindhi people.” He added that the ecological deterioration of the Province could have a significant impact on the rest of the country, as well as on its neighboring states, seeing as the “Sindh has great historical, cultural, political, and geographical importance.”

The Sindhi Foundation’s letter also brought to light the recent violent attack on peaceful protesters of enforced disappearances in Sindh. Protestors, many of whom were women, were beaten, dragged by their hair, arrested, and put in chains by Pakistani authorities. “Citizens of the United States care greatly about global human rights, and hope that before supporting the Pakistani government, the Biden administration will check the Pakistan’s human rights record. Human rights abuses in Pakistan have increased significantly in the last decades, particularly in Sindh.” Laghari said.

The letter ends with a request for support for the Sindhi Foundation’s Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love. The walk is scheduled to take place in April 2021, with the intent to raise awareness for climate change and human rights abuses. The walk includes a core group of participants that will begin in New York City and end in Washington, D. C.

The walk intends to gain support from students, activists, members of the media, academics, the UN Missions, and members of Congress. It aims to send a message of global unity and strength, and remind the Sindhi people in Pakistan that they are not alone in the fight against human rights violations, and environmental destruction.

The Sindhi Foundation has already received endorsements from many organizations and celebrities. They continue to encourage human rights organizations and public figures to support this important cause.

The Sindhi Foundation congratulates President Joe Biden for his win and hopes that he can meet with Sindhi Foundation members to further discuss these issues.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here