Sweden Pop Music Sensation Sofie Elezaj Signs Deal in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — This month top music publishing company Deveondi Publishing Co. announced the recent signing of mega pop star Sofie Elezaj. There were no specifics given about the deal, however, the founder and CEO Deveondi said he is extremely excited about signing their first pop music artist to the company and looks forward to Elezaj having major global success.

Sofie Elezaj said she feel very positive about her deal with Deveondi Publishing Co. “It wasn’t easy at first but after reading about Deveondi and what he has accomplished himself, I feel that this publishing company will respect and understand me fully as an independent artist. My instincts told me or more like my inner voice told me my music will be in good hands, the right hands”.

Elezaj is originally from Sweden but lived in the New York for a little over 20 years before moving back to Sweden to continue focusing on her creative process when it comes to making great music.

We caught up with Sofie recently and she had this to say, “I was very young when I knew I wanted to sing but was too shy to pursue it which is why I did not write my first song until I was 18 years old”.

These days Sofie is focused on songwriting and recording the most amazing music for her large fanbase to fall in love with. Elezaj’s most popular songs are really heating up the airwave with hits like, ‘Who Do U Love’ and ‘I Never Knew’.

The mega star has received more than 20,000 new fans in the last 30 days so it is safe to say this Pop sensation is well on her way to achieving huge worldwide success.

