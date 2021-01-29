Five Star Morning Star Rating for Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund



BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Donoghue Forlines Team is thrilled to announce Morningstar has assigned a 5 Star Rating on the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund (FLOTX). The 5 Star Rating is Overall and for the 3-year period ending 12/31/2020 out of 232 funds in the US Fund Bank Loan Category based on risk adjusted returns.

“We are proud to receive Morningstar’s coveted 5 Star Rating. It is a validation of our tactical income solutions particularly in the current yield starved environment,” said Jeff Thompson, Donoghue Forlines’ CEO.

View the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate (FLOTX) Fact Sheet

View the Morningstar Report Here

The Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund (FLOTX) is one of the few tactical Floating Rate strategies available to retail investors. The Fund uses a short-term and an intermediate-term tactical overlay to determine whether to be in a bullish or defensive posture. Each tactical overlay will trigger 50% of the Fund into a defensive position, should market conditions warrant. When in a defensive position, the Fund will be invested in short-term U.S. Treasury ETFs.

About Donoghue Forlines:

Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. They offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives. For more information, visit www.donoghueforlines.com

Important Risk Information

Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund. This and other information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained by calling toll free 1-877- 779-7462. The Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Donoghue Forlines LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

As with all mutual funds, there is the risk that you could lose money through your investment in the Fund. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate based on changes in the value of the equity securities in which it invests. Hedging strategies may not perform as anticipated by the adviser and the Fund could suffer losses by hedging with underlying money market funds if stock prices do not decline. If money market funds are utilized, such Underlying Funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in Underlying Funds and may be higher than other mutual funds that do not invest in Underlying Funds.

Donoghue Forlines Floating Rate Fund tracks an Index that is a service mark of Donoghue Forlines LLC. One cannot invest directly in an index. The Index is a rules-based index, which reflects the theoretical performance an investor would have obtained had it invested in the manner shown and does not represent returns actually obtained and does not represent returns an investor actually attained, as investors cannot invest directly in an index. No representation is being made that any client will or is likely to achieve results similar to those presented herein. The Index performance includes the reinvestments of all dividends and distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results or returns. The inclusion of the all indices are for comparison purposes only.

S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index was the first index to track the investable senior loan market. This rules-based index consists of the 100 largest loan facilities in the benchmark S&P/ LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. It is included for comparison purposes only. The historical performance results of the Index are unmanaged; do not reflect the deduction of transaction and custodial charges, or the deduction of a management fee, the incurrence of which would have the effect of decreasing indicated historical performance results and cannot be invested in directly. Economic factors, market conditions and investment strategies will affect the performance of any portfolio, and therefore are not assurances that it will match or outperform any particular benchmark.

Regarding the Morningstar Rating:

© 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

Morningstar Rating is for the I share class only; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

___

