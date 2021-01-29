Making the Art World More Transparent and Accessible to Everyone

Founder of the BLINK Art Group shares how art is becoming more accessible and transparent for everyone through online exhibitions.



The BLINK Art Group has a solution. Abstract artist, Astor Milan Salcedo (51), is the founder of the BLINK Art Group, an online platform connecting artists, art lovers, and art collectors. Suiting the current worldwide pandemic, which has most countries in lockdown, limiting the number of people who can enjoy an art exhibition in person, the BLINK Art Group aims to make the art world accessible and transparent to the rest of the world.

As of the 1 July, 2020, the BLINK Art Group announced their partnership with the ‘Federal Association for Independent Art Consultants’ (BVUK), an independent interest group sustaining the reputation of qualified art consultants based in the German art market. All BVUK members adhere to a code of ethics to maintain the standards associated with art consultancy and how art advisors communicate with art collectors, importantly, maintaining a level of trust and transparency in the art market.

BLINK Art Group offers anyone with a love of art and a desire to collect art pieces assistance in finding what they are looking for by consulting with an art advisor who caters to a particular, desired, art style. Art collectors are assisted in two ways, either by finding their individual approach to start a private collection or by finding a piece they need to add to their established collection.

Online Exhibitions

The BLINK Art Group has a selection of contemporary artist’s work on display and secondary market pieces. Some of the contemporary artists on display, including Astor Milan Salcedo, are Verena Schöttmer, Armin Völckers, Daniel Hörner, Jelle Wagenaar, and Max Dunlop. Each artist above has a personal profile accessible on the website where more information about their individual art pieces is available.

Sharing Knowledge, Skills, and Creativity

As part of the main vision for the BLINK Art Group, to cultivate the world’s knowledge and appreciation of all forms of art, Salcedo also chose to put a group of artists together to share their wealth of knowledge, skills, and creativity with fellow artists. This is provided by means of a Newsletter and News, which explores the current art climate and goes into more depth about various artists and their selected works. Art lovers can join the Newsletter from the BLINK Art Group website.

Astor Milan Salcedo is a Spanish-born artist, but has been all over the world showcasing his unique artistic expression – he’s exhibited in prominent cities like London, Hamburg, and Palm Beach in the United States. He started his artistic career as a portrait and fashion photographer, and before that, he delved into the world of documentary filmmaking (winning a prestigious ‘Deutscher Fernsehpreis’ award for a documentary on the atomic bomb as the creative director).

Salcedo can be regarded as a multifaceted artist, claiming his seat at the table of contemporary art. His compositions depict his discovery and exploration of the sensual nature of colours, mainly using oil paints, and textures on different surfaces like primed canvases, photographs, paper, prints, unprimed canvases and his personal favourite, linen.

Describing himself as a visual documentarian, he finds inspiration from the world around him, his ‘watchful interest’ is focused on the spectrum of human emotions and expression he finds in the people he meets, nature, music, politics, history, and his own quest to find ‘existential equilibrium of the physical, mental, and spiritual’.

Salcedo is also the co-founder of Yacht Art Management (YAM), managing high-end art collections for Mega Yachts. He works alongside Tilman Kriesel, whose family founded the Sprengel Museum, one of Germany’s best museums in Hannover. Salcedo’s art pieces can be found on his personal website and on the BLINK Art Group, where he also offers maritime art advice for art collectors, additionally, his services with the Yacht Art Management are available online.

About BLINK Art Group

The BLINK Art Group is an online platform for art lovers, artists, and art collectors to meet and mingle to share knowledge, skills, and creativity about art in all its forms. Their vision is to make the art world more accessible and transparent to everyone.

___

