Pradeep Balasubramanian of Dubai Pradeep Balasubramanian is a Dubai based surgeon who specializes in Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand surgery



He was an AOA Fellow Shoulder Elbow and Hand Surgery at Lyell McEwin Health Services Foundation Inc. With a cumulative 15 years of orthopedic experience, he has developed a wealth of knowledge about musculoskeletal health, particularly in the complex structures of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, and hand.

The shoulder is an area where practically many people can expect to have some kind of problem at some point in their life. With proper nutrition and exercise, most people can prevent these problems effectively. But of course, when injury or illness enters into the equation, surgeons like Pradeep Balasubramanian are here to help. We asked Pradeep Balasubramanian to discuss his thoughts on shoulder health and the intricacies of shoulder surgery.

Pradeep Balasubramanian of Dubai on Shoulder Surgery

Pradeep Balasubramanian explains that the structures of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, and hand are extremely complex with hundreds of tightly strung muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves, arteries, and veins. With such complexity comes a strong likelihood of mechanical issues, which can predispose to injury. When an injury occurs, surgery may be needed if conservative treatment fails. Pradeep Balasubramanian discussed five different signs that may indicate a need for shoulder surgery.

Radiating Pain from the Shoulder Down the Arm to the Elbow

Mild pain in the shoulder is common and usually passing. If, however, that pain radiates down the arm to the elbow, other more structural problems are likely causal factors.

Night Pain

If sleep is being lost due to a shoulder injury, this is a red flag that something more sinister exists inside. Persons who have night pain and whose sleep is disturbed due to the night pain should seek medical intervention as a general rule.

Weakness in the Shoulder or Arm

If a nerve is being impinged upon, or if muscles, ligaments, or cartilage have been damaged, weakness in the arm may result. Structural damage like this may need to be repaired through surgery.

Pain Without Activity

Pain in the absence of significant work or activity indicates a longstanding problem. This may indicate issues that may need to be addressed through surgical intervention in many cases.

Impaired Function

Any loss of range of motion or other functionality of the shoulder and arm should be examined by a shoulder specialist as early as possible. If necessary, your general practitioner may recommend an examination by a shoulder specialist like Pradeep Balasubramanian.

Pradeep Balasubramanian of Dubai Shoulder Health Tips

Pradeep Balasubramanian explains that there is much that a person can do to prevent pain, stiffness, and damage to the shoulder and surrounding structures. First and foremost, he recommends proper nutrition and mild to moderate exercise. Supplementary to these is a regular, daily stretching routine. Pradeep Balasubramanian says, everyone should perform mild stretches on waking and before and after exercise.

Finally, Pradeep Balasubramanian of Dubai recommends loading the shoulders with exercises such as pull ups or push ups. These vectors of exertion, he explains, are commonly missing from most people’s lives, but that it is an important way to maintain the strength and flexibility the shoulders needed to be healthy.

___

