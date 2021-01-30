Southwest Airlines named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for seventh consecutive year

Southwest Airlines has a history of giving back to the LGBTQ community and is proud of the continued community partnerships it has with organizations that are working hard to make a positive difference in the lives of the LGBTQ community



Southwest Airlines Co. announced today that it has, once again, received a rating of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the airline as being a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

“Southwest Airlines has a nearly 50-year history of putting People first and this designation reflects that focus,” said Ellen Torbert, Southwest’s Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. “Being named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’ demonstrates our continuous efforts to put Employees first, offer excellent benefits, and positively impact the LGBTQ community.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies. Southwest’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.