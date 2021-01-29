2021 ICare4Autism International Conference – ASD and Anxiety in Extraordinary Times



ICare4Autism International Online Conference 2021 Featured speakers at Icare4Autism’s national web-conference

The International Center for Autism Research and Education will host its annual autism conference online on March 10th, 2021

We are happy to be able to offer our top-notch content to anyone who was previously prevented from attending our events…I am certain our online format will be a great success.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Founder and CEO of ICare4Autism

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — ICare4Autism has announced its 2021 Annual International Autism Conference, ASD and Anxiety in Extraordinary Times, to be held on March 10th, 2021, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM EST. Hosted on Whova, an all-in-one event management app, the conference will take place virtually and feature speakers from around the world, who are top researchers and activists in the autism world. They will be discussing the rigors of anxiety on people who are on the autism spectrum, and the latest research about CBD and autism.

Conference speakers include the world-renowned Eric Hollander, M.D., Director – Autism and Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Program and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Psychiatric Research Institute at Montefiore-Einstein; Hakon Hakonarson, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Applied Genomics, Endowed Chair in Genomics Research and Professor of Pediatrics at The University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine; Stephen Shore, Ed.D., a full-time professor at Adelphi University and adjunct at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Autism activists such as Merry Barua, Director, Action for Autism, National Centre for Autism, India, will also be speaking at the event.

Held annually for over fifteen years, ICare4Autism’s conferences are a teeming hub for scientists, activists, and educators in the autism world from around the globe to share their ideas and learn about the latest developments in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

ICare4Autism hopes to reach its widest audience yet by hosting the conference online for the first time and allowing access to ticket-buyers worldwide. “We are happy to be able to offer our top-notch content to anyone who was previously prevented from attending our events due to geographic limitations,” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of the International Center for Autism Research and Education. “Even with the recent challenges of hosting such an event, we were able to secure the leading experts in the field of autism research and advocacy, and I am certain our online format will be a great success.”

ICare4Autism is offering Early Bird tickets until February 15th at $39/ticket and special discounts for parents, students, teachers, and groups. General Admission tickets are $69, and all conference content will be available to attendees for six months on the Whova app.

The conference is sponsored by Your CBD Store, Mitzva Wellness, Bioforum, and Primal Logic & Data Corp.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit: https://whova.com/web/icare_202102/

————————–

ICare4Autism serves as the lead global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults who live with autism. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism has established itself as the catalyst that drives collaborations among similar international institutions to discover the etiology of autism, search for biologic and environmental causes, and ultimately work toward better methods of detection and treatment.

To learn more, visit ICare4Autism’s website: https://icare4autism.org

___

