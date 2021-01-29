fCoder Gives DocuFreezer and Print Conductor to Teachers for Free



To support educators, fCoder software company offers them batch printing and conversion software at no cost.

RIGA, LATVIA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Many schools and colleges have transitioned to remote or hybrid learning during the pandemic, and education industry specialists are having a hard time. Teachers are experiencing an increased workload – they have additional routine tasks to do by themselves. For example, they may need to convert or print student reports at home and handle other document printing and file conversion tasks.

To support education specialists in these circumstances, fCoder now provides them with their document printing and conversion solutions – Print Conductor and DocuFreezer – for free. These Windows applications for Windows can simplify batch printing and converting (or combining) documents to PDF. Print Conductor lets print multiple files with ease, and DocuFreezer can convert numerous documents received from students to a specific format or create a large PDF from them.

Licenses of Print Conductor and DocuFreezer are given away free of charge from January 18, 2021, and till June 1, 2021, on the following conditions:

one license per person;

requests are accepted until June 1, 2021;

licenses are lifetime, so the programs can be used with no limitations or fees after June 1.

fCoder advises anyone whose work is related to education or training to contact them and request their copies via the support form on the fCoder website.

Learn more about Print Conductor at

https://www.print-conductor.com

Learn more about DocuFreezer at

https://www.docufreezer.com

Learn more about fCoder at

https://www.fcoder.com

Since 1998, fCoder has been offering a range of professional software for Windows users. The company specialists develop desktop, server-side, and command-line programs for batch printing and file conversion. The applications, each focused on specific tasks, are being maintained and regularly updated by the developers.

Software created by fCoder optimizes document processing as well as saves time and other resources of various companies, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individual users. The key products developed by fCoder are Print Conductor, FolderMill, Image Converter Plus, 2JPEG, 2TIFF, 2PDF, DocuFreezer, and Universal Document Converter.

