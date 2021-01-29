New Azure (AZ-900) IT Training Course from ITU Online Training



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

This on-demand IT training course shows how to work with Azure, a Microsoft Cloud platform, & prepares students for the AZ-900 Azure Fundamentals Exam.

You will commonly see Azure in Top 10 lists and other short lists of the most common Cloud networks on the market.” — Carrie Cameron, CEO of ITU Online Training.

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — ITU Online Training is pleased to announce that their new Azure AZ-900 training course is now available. This Cloud-centric course is taught by Robert “Rob” Hales, an Army Veteran who has been instructing in the IT training field for over a year. His experience with Microsoft spans over the past three years, but his decade of service in the military is where he gained his passion for and experience in the IT field.

The course is great beginner-level learning for IT career seekers to understand what the Cloud is, as well as for mid-career IT professionals who want to learn about Azure. Specific modules review the architecture of Microsoft Azure as a Cloud platform, networking/CDN, solutions, virtual machines, storage, administration, service level agreements, and more.

“I don’t care if you’ve never heard of a computer before, or if you’ve been working in IT for a while,” the animated instructor Hales says in the course introduction. “I’m going to show you how Azure works – I want you to see how it works first-hand.”

The course will build familiarity in working with Azure, as well as preparing students for the AZ-900 Azure Fundamentals Exam. Those who gain this certification will be able to demonstrate that they can plan for and deploy an Azure Cloud network, which makes an IT job candidate more desirable to employers as more companies and organizations migrate to the Cloud.

“The key terms in working with the Cloud that you will learn in this course will be latency, customer latency capabilities, agility, operational expenditure, consumption-based model, and capital expenditure,” Hales shares. “I not only want you to see the demos, but I want you to do it yourself.”

ITU Online has won multiple Best in Biz Awards in the past and is currently nominated for the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. With over 660,000 students around the world, the training company seeks to make IT training more understandable, affordable and accessible for all. Military and front line workers receive a discount, as well as anyone experiencing hardships due to COVID are encouraged to ask about payment flexibility.

“You will commonly see Azure in Top 10 lists and other short lists of the most common Cloud networks on the market,” says Carrie Cameron, CEO of ITU Online Training. “I like to call the Power Triangle of IT training for anyone starting in the field being comprised of Azure AZ-900, MTA 98-366 Networking Fundamentals, and Linux+ XK0-004.”

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, ITU Online Training has been providing quality online IT training courses. Their curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL. By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, ITU Online Training creates exceptional courses to provide the best benefits for those in the IT training field.

ITU Online Training delivers a standard for quality by employing the best leaders in the IT field to create award-winning training courses. The training company has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year.

These awards solidify what ITU Online Training’s students already come to expect – the best practical knowledge at an amazing price point. Learn more by calling (855) 488-5327 or by visiting https://www.ituonline.com/?utm_source=EINpresswire

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here