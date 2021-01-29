

Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Kaal Sarp Yog and Vastu Tips

Kaal Sarp Yog and Vastu Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda

Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De” — Pallavi Chhelavda

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We really appreciate your support all year long, we are glad to inform you that with your trust in us we have grown today and have millions of satisfied successful clients like you all over the world. We would humbly request you to tune into our Live Show with Pallavi Chhelavda on

Facebook – Every Wednesday @ 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM EST

Instagram – Every Wednesday @ 05:00 PM to 05:30 PM EST

YouTube – Every Saturday @ 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM EST

Pallavi Chhelavda is the founder of the Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in Orlando, USA. We provide Vastu Consultation for Home, Business, and Project Consultancy for Custom home and Business also to an Individual. We offer Personal Visits, Online Video Conference Consulting, and Phone Call Consulting. Our goal is to help our clients with the help of Vastu Guidance in their Personal as well as Professional life.

“To always keep positive energy in our houses, we must be aware of all the little things that matters,” The art of Vastu Fengshui could only bring happiness and positive change in people’s lives. Pallavi Chhelavda provides valuable information and tips on the art.

As per Vastu Kaal Sarp, Yog always creates an obstacle in your Career Improvement, Married and Personal life. The majority of people face problems with Kaal Sarp Yog which causes career-related issues for their whole life.

For the rectification of “Kaal Sarp Yog” religious activities will be done as per suggested by our Mythological books also by applying Vastu Principles. As “Kaal Sarp Yog” is in the Horoscope of Majority Peoples after the rectification also this issue will be faced.

You will see the following symptoms of it in your entire life.

Number 5 will always come in your life for any new startups. This can be date, Rental/Own property number or buying date or selling date, or Vehicles Number.

Problems created in your life by your known person/Family/Friends.

Fraud in relationships.

Instability in Personal Life and Career Development.

When buying any property for Residential or Commercial Purposes you will always get the South West and North West Property.

If buying any property for Residential or Commercial Purpose you will always get the Cut property in South West and North West.

You will get Slope Down in South West and North West When buying any property for Residential or Commercial Purpose.

As per Vastu Principles even after applying the Mythological procedure also you will face the above issues in your life so Vastu Rectification needs to be done.

If you will see any of the above symptoms in your life then you should not keep any kind of bust statues and masks on your property.

For more information on details of rectification of Kaal Sarp Yog Click Here.

Kindly follow this step to set up an appointment, you are just a few clicks away from good life and great fortune.

Step 1

Please call the office number for Pallavi Chhelavda +1 (407) 529-5714.

Step 2

You may also email your details with a subject line stating the purpose of consultation on [email protected] PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT NUMBER.

Step 3

We provide personal visits, online as well one as one telephonic consultation with personalized attention to each client or family.

There is always a way you can change your disposition in life. You can always become better. Pallavi Chhelavda founded Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in the year 1989 with a vision to provide clients with a single place that caters to all their Vastu and Fengshui related concerns.

“Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha Jo Zindagi Badal De”

Kaal Sarp Yog and Vastu Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here