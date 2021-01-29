Bridger Pipeline and Butte Pipe Line Company Start of Binding Open Season



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Bridger Pipeline LLC (“Bridger”), Belle Fourche Pipeline Company (“Belle Fourche”), and Butte Pipe Line Company (“Butte”) (collectively, the “Carriers”) announced today, January 29, 2021, the commencement of an open season seeking commitments for transportation on expansion capacity to be created by the Carriers on portions of their respective pipelines systems (“Expansion”). Once completed, the Expansion would provide additional capacity for the transportation of crude petroleum from certain receipt points on Bridger’s and Belle Fourche’s pipeline systems located in Dunn, McKenzie, Golden Valley, Billings, and Stark Counties, North Dakota to destination points located at the Belle Fourche Guernsey HUB in Platte County, Wyoming and Osage Station in Weston County, Wyoming. The open season began at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on January 29, 2021 and is scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 28, 2021, as such date may be extended by the Carriers.

The open season process provides potential shippers with the opportunity to make long-term ship-or-pay volume commitments to the Expansion by executing a transportation services agreement with the Carriers. Shippers electing to do so will receive discounted transportation rates for the transportation of their committed volumes on the Expansion.

Additional details regarding the terms of service related to the Expansion, including the Open Season Procedures, are available upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement. A form confidentiality agreement will be made available upon request. Any such request, or any questions concerning the open season or the Expansion, should be directed to Barry Oakes at 307-266-0204, [email protected] or Kevin Kaiser at 603-320-7353, [email protected]

About the Carriers

Bridger, Belle Fourche, and Butte provide crude oil pipeline transportation primarily in the Bakken, Willison Basin, and Powder River Basin regions. Bridger owns and operates approximately 1,916 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations in the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Belle Fourche owns and operates approximately 3,011 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from and to locations within the states of Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Butte owns and operates approximately 364 miles of gathering and trunk line pipeline infrastructure that transports crude oil from locations in Montana to locations in Wyoming.

Media Contact:

Bill Salvin

(480) 363-3941

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here