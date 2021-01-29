Achieve Next Generation Automotive Connectivity with Amphenol RF’s AUTOMATE Mini-FARKRA Series



Amphenol RF’s AUTOMATE® Mini-FAKRA connectors offer space saving, high-bandwidth alternative to traditional FAKRA connectors.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Amphenol RF is proud to introduce the AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA connector series, the latest in automotive interconnect technology. This series offers a space-conscious, high-performance interface which is critical to the next generation of vehicle applications. Supporting up to 20 Gbps data transmission, AUTOMATE connectors reduce installation requirements by up to 80% compared to previous FAKRA products.

The AUTOMATE connector series is designed with color coded housings to provide visual guidance during the assembly process. They are also mechanically keyed to prevent mis-mating of the connectors. The foolproof installation makes this connector ideal for automotive applications such as autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and 360 degree surround view cameras.

AUTOMATE is currently available in the type A right angle PCB and cable mount configuration and features many of the same popular design elements as traditional FAKRA including push-on mating, which provides audible confirmation of the secure connection, and terminal position assurance (TPA). The TPA is a secondary locking mechanism located on the cable mount connector which provides additional security during the installation process and snaps into place when the connectors are properly mated.

The Type A connector series is fully compatible with existing mini-FAKRA connectors commonly used in automotive applications. Custom cable assemblies and IP rated sealed solutions are available by request.

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.

Introducing Amphenol RF's AUTOMATE Type A Mini-FAKRA Connector

