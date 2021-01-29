Ron Howell joins MAC Group as Southwest Regional Business Manager



We are totally excited to have Ron join us. His years of expertise, wonderful relationship-building skills, and his proactive attitude have us all expecting really great things from him.” — – Jan Lederman, MAC Group President

WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Effective immediately, Ron Howell will be the Southwest Regional Business Manager across all of the MAC Group brands covering lighting and grip, bags, tripods, software, accessories and audio.

Ron began his professional photographic career in 1990, when he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s Degree in photojournalism, after playing 4 years of football for the Golden Eagles. He ran a wedding and portrait business for ten years, while also being an influential force in the sales consulting industry throughout the Southeast since 1994.

Skilled in travel photography, image editing, on location and digital imaging, Ron Howell continues to share his expertise of photographic equipment with current and future photographers.

To contact Ron, email him at [email protected]MACGroupUS.com

Or call him at 404-293-2225

About MAC Group

33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.

Learn more at macgroupus.com

